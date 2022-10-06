Liam Livingstone is targeting England’s final T20 World Cup warm-up against Pakistan to return from an ankle injury that he feels has allowed him to have a mental refresh.An innocuous stumble on a kerb in late August caused extensive ligament damage in Livingstone’s left ankle and, although he is with England in Australia, he has a watching brief for the ongoing T20 series.While England fear he may also miss their first World Cup match against Afghanistan in Perth on 22 October, Livingstone is eyeing their practice contest five days earlier in Brisbane to prove his fitness.However, the big-hitting all-rounder insisted...

SPORTS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO