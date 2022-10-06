ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PrimaLoft Unveils New Vegan Alternative to Animal-Derived Down

By Arthur Friedman
 3 days ago
PrimaLoft Inc. has created another alternative to natural down.

PrimaLoft Insulation Rise provides elevated warmth, style and versatility, with a construction that enables the insulation to perform across a variety of weights and thicknesses. This allows brands to create everything from oversized puffers to thin, lightweight pieces.

Almost 50 global brands have now adopted this innovation for their fall collections, including Adidas Terrrex, Helly Hansen, Hugo Boss, Joe Fresh, J.Crew, Lululemon , Ripzone and Yeezy Gap . PrimaLoft Insulation Rise was first introduced to the market in 2020 and has quickly one of the fastest-growing products in the portfolio of the company.

“PrimaLoft Rise is an excellent example of our ‘Relentlessly Responsible’ mission to elevate both performance and sustainability through innovation,” said Tara Maurer-Mackay, senior vice president of product strategy. “The unique construction of the product provides lightweight warmth that is highly durable and resists compression, across an incredible variety of thicknesses and weights. This allows us to provide brands with a product they can use to design everything from a lifestyle puffer or technical outdoor jacket to a sleeping bag or cozy duvet. Many of our partners have expressed excitement over the versatility of PrimaLoft Rise.”

PrimaLoft Rise is a vegan alternative to natural down that offers what the company describes as best-in-class durability and resilience for long-lasting performance. Its durability also results in few construction requirements for product designers, adding to the product’s versatility. As expected from a PrimaLoft insulation, low water retention allows it to maintain warmth, even when wet. With a post-consumer recycled content of at least 80 percent, this down alternative reduces the overall environmental impact of garments.

In the upcoming Fall-Winter season, Jack Wolfskin will use PrimaLoft Insulation Rise in over 30 different products and a variety of styles, from parkas to technical hiking jackets.

“We strongly believe that by collaborating closely with like-minded companies, we can achieve significant changes in the industry,” Daniele Grasso, vice president of product and apparel at Jack Wolfskin, said. “With Primaloft, we have found the right partner for advanced sustainability practices to create high-performance and durable products. We have brought together the extensive expertise of both companies to optimize the comfort, performance, durability and longevity of our insulated models.”

“As a result, we can offer our customers the best combination of know-how and technology available on the market,” Grasso added. “Due to the unique construction of PrimaLoft Rise, we can use the insulation in multiple categories throughout the Jack Wolfskin collection, from ski touring to hiking and modern lifestyle products.”

