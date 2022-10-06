To recognize General Aviation Appreciation month, City of Monmouth Mayor Rod Davies presented a proclamation at the recent City Council meeting:. “There was a lot of statistics and information in that proclamation about the economic impact and employment and the huge importance of aviation here in Illinois and also in Monmouth. The timing was great for that as we have our hangar open and operating and we are working with the Illinois Department of Aviation and Aeronautics and FAA to get the final pieces done out there of taxiways, aprons, a parking lot, and an entrance road redone; a lot of things still to come out at the airport and this tie in with aviation month.”

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO