Terrie L. Kissell
Terrie L. Kissell, 67, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 1:50 am, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her home. Terrie was born July 27, 1955 in Franklin, PA, the daughter of H. Thomas and Emily (Larson) Kissell. She was raised and educated in Titusville, PA and graduated from Titusville High School. Terrie later attended Edinboro & Clarion College at the University of Pittsburg.
Marvin H. Brady
Marvin H. Brady, 82 of Abingdon, passed away at 7:58 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022 at his home. He was born August 12, 1940 in Seaton, Illinois, the son of Guss and Olive Irene (Strickler) Brady. He married Candice “Candy” Phelps on August 17, 1973 in Abingdon. She preceded him in death on February 5, 1997. He later married Judith “Judy” McCrery on September 23, 2000 in Abingdon and she preceded him in death on December 18, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Gerald “Scotty” Brady, Donald Brady and John Brady, and one sister, Elsa Edmiston.
City of Galesburg to sell retired city equipment
The City of Galesburg has partnered with PurpleWave Auction to sell retired vehicles, miscellaneous parts and tools, and various office supplies and equipment. The items are available for bids on the PurpleWave Auction website, with the auction ending on October 25, 2022. The following items are included in the auction:
Busy Fall Ahead with the Galesburg Parks & Rec
Time: 9:30-11:00 a.m.Site: Lakeside Nature Center, 1033 S. Lake Storey RoadFee: $FREE. Explore the great outdoors and see the wonder of the fall season at Lakeside Nature Center. Participants will also enjoy adventures in the Nature Center garden, followed with a very special pumpkin decorating program. This is one of our most popular programs and uses material collected from nature to create a most unique fall pumpkin decoration. Call the City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation at 345-3683 for more information.
WIU Center for Performing Arts Construction Funding Released, Construction Underway
A formal groundbreaking was held today (Oct. 7), with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other leaders, for the state-funded Center for Performing Arts (CPA) on the Western Illinois University-Macomb campus. River City Construction, LLC, of Peoria, IL, has been selected as the general contractor. Construction began Sept. 1. The project is...
Mayor Davies Recognizes General Aviation Appreciation Month with Proclamation
To recognize General Aviation Appreciation month, City of Monmouth Mayor Rod Davies presented a proclamation at the recent City Council meeting:. “There was a lot of statistics and information in that proclamation about the economic impact and employment and the huge importance of aviation here in Illinois and also in Monmouth. The timing was great for that as we have our hangar open and operating and we are working with the Illinois Department of Aviation and Aeronautics and FAA to get the final pieces done out there of taxiways, aprons, a parking lot, and an entrance road redone; a lot of things still to come out at the airport and this tie in with aviation month.”
United Falls to ROWVA/Williamsfield in Oneida.
Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. The United Red Storm were back in action last night taking on Lincoln Trail conference opponent, ROWVA, Williamsfield in Oneida. United was looking for their second straight win after cruising past Walther Christian Academy last Saturday, but could not take down the Cougars, falling by a score of –
Monmouth College Football Comes Back in 4th Quarter to Beat University of Chicago 23-20
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots travel to the University of Chicago for a Midwest Conference match up against the Maroons. Monmouth gets a thrilling 23-20 comeback victory to remain unbeaten in the Midwest Conference. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast, click HERE.
PCSN Broadcast Schedule for the Weekend
Friday- United Red Storm at ROWVA/Williamsfield Cougars on AM 1330/FM 94.1 WRAM, online at radiomonmouth.com or on our free 1330 WRAM for your smartphone or tablet. Monmouth College Fighting Scots at University of Chicago on AM 1330/FM 94.1 WRAM, online at radiomonmouth.com or on our free 1330 WRAM for your smartphone or tablet.
United Red Storm @ ROWVA/Williamsfield Cougars Football on 10-8-22
The United Red Storm travel to ROWVA High School for a Lincoln Trail Conference match up with the ROWVA/Williamsfield Cougars. For the replay of the radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
