Portland, OR

opb.org

Portland rapper Cool Nutz inducted in Oregon Music Hall of Fame

You may not be familiar with the name Terrance Scott. But if you’ve followed Portland music at any point in the last 30 years, you know his pseudonym, Cool Nutz. In honor of his three-decade career of propping up the city’s music scene, primarily as a performer, producer and promoter, Scott is being inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame this weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
97 Rock

The Mysterious Singing Ghost Of Vancouver’s Hidden House

Hidden House Market is an event space in Vancouver, Washington. L.M. Hidden was a pioneer who contributed greatly to the small village of Vancouver. Starting in 1864, he farmed the land, started the first trolley in town, and dug the first water system. He organized the first county fair, served on the city council, and helped construct a railroad.
VANCOUVER, WA
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
kptv.com

Meghan Rapinoe speaks out against owner of Portland Timbers

Vancouver district searching all schools after employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms. Security video shows woman enter Portland family's home, sleeping on child's bed. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
PORTLAND, OR
Apartment Therapy

This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K

Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Oregon Zoo, Museum, Gardens at Washington Park & More

Portland Japanese Flowerbed in Washington Park, Portland. Portland offers a plethora of lovely parks and gardens, but no one is as dense with attractions as Washington Park. Within the park grounds, the celebrated International Rose Test Garden is located near the impressive Portland Japanese Garden. Each displays an extra horticultural expertise and are green thumb favourites.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Nightmare on Main Street returns to Oregon City's downtown

Ghostbusters, Hursula and Uncle Eerie Shivers and others will make their appearances Oct. 15-16.Oregon City might be the only town in the country with a towering skeleton in its library and an even longer list of Halloween events. In addition to the library events featured by this newspaper last week, Nightmare on Main Street is returning to Oregon City for its sixth year on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. Tom Geil's Ghoul Gallery will be the scene of Portland's Dancing Witches, while Rocky Smith is organizing a slew of events like tarot card readings and author signings at his Haunted...
OREGON CITY, OR
WWEEK

A Zupan’s Sits Empty and Unstable on Hayden Island

Dan Fischer, an Illinois lottery magnate, loves a good distressed asset. He certainly got one when he purchased Dotty’s, a chain of dozens of lottery delis, in 2007. After Nevada regulators caught the previous owner lying, Oregon’s lottery commissioner forced the sale of the immensely profitable franchise. Fischer grabbed it for $15 million, The Oregonian reported at the time.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Early morning earthquake picked up by ShakeAlert, PSU professor says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 4.4 magnitude earthquake Friday morning woke up thousands of Oregonians but also turned on the state’s new ShakeAlert system. ShakeAlert is an earthquake warning tool that went into operation last March. It doesn’t predict earthquakes but warns the public one is on the way after it initially erupts. Earthquake Geologist and Associate Professor at Portland State University, Ashley Streig, said ShakeAlert immediately began collecting data from seismic sensors across the state. A supercomputer collected the data and determined the strength and location of Friday morning’s earthquake. However, the strength was just shy of the 4.5 magnitude threshold needed to send out emergency alerts. Professor Streig said it’s a tool everyone on the West Coast should have turned on, especially for Portlanders, who live near three active fault lines that run through the middle of the city.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Two restaurants in Lake Oswego development set to close

A year after Mercato Grove opened, Lac St. Jacks and FILLS Donuts announce closures in coming months. Two Lake Oswego eateries that opened in the new Mercato Grove mixed-use development in 2021 announced their imminent closures this week. Lac St. Jack, the French restaurant that also has a location in...
nwlaborpress.org

Another class of tradeswomen, ready to start

Oregon Tradeswomen has been bringing women into the building trades, and into local unions, for 33 years. Its key training is the Trades and Apprenticeship Career Class (TACC), a 192-hour program that introduces women to a handful of skilled trades. The most recent group of pre-apprentices graduated Sept. 22, and...
PORTLAND, OR

