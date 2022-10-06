Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
opb.org
Portland rapper Cool Nutz inducted in Oregon Music Hall of Fame
You may not be familiar with the name Terrance Scott. But if you’ve followed Portland music at any point in the last 30 years, you know his pseudonym, Cool Nutz. In honor of his three-decade career of propping up the city’s music scene, primarily as a performer, producer and promoter, Scott is being inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame this weekend.
musictimes.com
Guitarist Jared James Nichols NEARLY Died After Terrifying Incident Following Portland Show
Guitarist Jared James Nichols survived his near-death experience after his Portland show. For the first time in years, Nichols held a show at Polaris Hall in Portland alongside Ape Machine and Tigers on Opium. While it was a success, the musician almost lost his life after the concert due to the terrifying incident he faced.
Behind the Meaning and History of “Portland Oregon” by Loretta Lynn and Jack White
As music fans likely know by now, the great songwriter Loretta Lynn passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 4) at the age of 90. American Songwriter wanted to continue to honor her memory with a Meaning Behind the Song piece of one of her more recent hits, “Portland Oregon,” which the groundbreaking artist worked on with Jack White.
The Mysterious Singing Ghost Of Vancouver’s Hidden House
Hidden House Market is an event space in Vancouver, Washington. L.M. Hidden was a pioneer who contributed greatly to the small village of Vancouver. Starting in 1864, he farmed the land, started the first trolley in town, and dug the first water system. He organized the first county fair, served on the city council, and helped construct a railroad.
Try Portland’s new double-decker drinking experience
The bar, which opened in April this year, is named after the owner’s grandmothers: Rachel and Rose.
kptv.com
Meghan Rapinoe speaks out against owner of Portland Timbers
Vancouver district searching all schools after employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms. Security video shows woman enter Portland family's home, sleeping on child's bed. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
New floating house replaces famous Aqua Star at Oregon Yacht Club
The disco-era Aqua Star floating house, which anchored the pricy Oregon Yacht Club moorage on the east side of the Willamette River long enough to be spoofed on the comedy cable show “Portlandia,” has been booted out of its showoff slip and its replacement is moving in. If...
This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K
Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
tourcounsel.com
Oregon Zoo, Museum, Gardens at Washington Park & More
Portland Japanese Flowerbed in Washington Park, Portland. Portland offers a plethora of lovely parks and gardens, but no one is as dense with attractions as Washington Park. Within the park grounds, the celebrated International Rose Test Garden is located near the impressive Portland Japanese Garden. Each displays an extra horticultural expertise and are green thumb favourites.
Portland chef Sarah Pliner, killed while riding bicycle Tuesday, remembered as ‘force of nature’
One day after she was struck and killed while riding her bike to work in Southeast Portland, colleagues remembered chef Sarah Pliner as a “force of nature” in the Portland restaurant industry. Pliner, who was best known for bringing a fine-dining sensibility to Northeast Alberta Street through her...
Nightmare on Main Street returns to Oregon City's downtown
Ghostbusters, Hursula and Uncle Eerie Shivers and others will make their appearances Oct. 15-16.Oregon City might be the only town in the country with a towering skeleton in its library and an even longer list of Halloween events. In addition to the library events featured by this newspaper last week, Nightmare on Main Street is returning to Oregon City for its sixth year on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. Tom Geil's Ghoul Gallery will be the scene of Portland's Dancing Witches, while Rocky Smith is organizing a slew of events like tarot card readings and author signings at his Haunted...
Portland could break temperature records this weekend with temperature in the low 80s
Portland could see record high temperatures this weekend as the extended summer weather stretches into mid-October. The National Weather Service predicted a high of 83 degrees at Portland International Airport on Saturday, which would break a record high of 82 degrees set in 1971. Tomorrow could see a high of...
‘More than corporate logo’: Portland deli vandalized by swastika
Vandals spray-painted a swastika on the sign outside a Northeast Portland deli, the most recent vandalism targeting the Jewish-owned business.
Flowers, candles, tears: Family holds Old Town vigil
Family and friends of Mark Davis held a vigil for him Saturday afternoon in Portland's Old Town, near the spot where he was stabbed to death on September 30.
WWEEK
A Zupan’s Sits Empty and Unstable on Hayden Island
Dan Fischer, an Illinois lottery magnate, loves a good distressed asset. He certainly got one when he purchased Dotty’s, a chain of dozens of lottery delis, in 2007. After Nevada regulators caught the previous owner lying, Oregon’s lottery commissioner forced the sale of the immensely profitable franchise. Fischer grabbed it for $15 million, The Oregonian reported at the time.
NW Portland's Trap Kitchen needs help finding burglars who targeted restaurant
PORTLAND, Ore. — A restaurant in Old Town needs help to find the criminals who reportedly broke their windows and burglarized their shop. Trap Kitchen shared surveillance footage from Friday morning that shows three people who broke a window with a blow torch and stole money from the register.
kptv.com
Early morning earthquake picked up by ShakeAlert, PSU professor says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 4.4 magnitude earthquake Friday morning woke up thousands of Oregonians but also turned on the state’s new ShakeAlert system. ShakeAlert is an earthquake warning tool that went into operation last March. It doesn’t predict earthquakes but warns the public one is on the way after it initially erupts. Earthquake Geologist and Associate Professor at Portland State University, Ashley Streig, said ShakeAlert immediately began collecting data from seismic sensors across the state. A supercomputer collected the data and determined the strength and location of Friday morning’s earthquake. However, the strength was just shy of the 4.5 magnitude threshold needed to send out emergency alerts. Professor Streig said it’s a tool everyone on the West Coast should have turned on, especially for Portlanders, who live near three active fault lines that run through the middle of the city.
Woman found dead in downtown Portland park, street closed
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Lownsdale Park in downtown Portland Sunday morning.
Pamplin Media Group
Two restaurants in Lake Oswego development set to close
A year after Mercato Grove opened, Lac St. Jacks and FILLS Donuts announce closures in coming months. Two Lake Oswego eateries that opened in the new Mercato Grove mixed-use development in 2021 announced their imminent closures this week. Lac St. Jack, the French restaurant that also has a location in...
nwlaborpress.org
Another class of tradeswomen, ready to start
Oregon Tradeswomen has been bringing women into the building trades, and into local unions, for 33 years. Its key training is the Trades and Apprenticeship Career Class (TACC), a 192-hour program that introduces women to a handful of skilled trades. The most recent group of pre-apprentices graduated Sept. 22, and...
