Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Trendy Bar and Lounge in Downtown San Diego - Salvatore's CucinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartSan Diego, CA
Related
eastcountymagazine.org
Honor Flight
October 9, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Long-time La Mesa resident Garry Armacost, a Vietnam veteran, will be flown to Washington D.C. on November 4 aboard an Honor Flight to be hailed as a hero. He will spend two days in our nation’s capital, where he will visit war memorials.
eastcountymagazine.org
WHO DUMPED 100+ PIGS IN RURAL EAST COUNTY?
October 9, 2022 (Mesa Grande Reservation, Calif.) – In the middle of the night last week, someone dumped off over a hundred pet pigs on the Mesa Grande tribal reservation near Santa Ysabel. Several have been struck by vehicles, leading animal rescue groups and residents to try and aid the animals.
eastcountymagazine.org
Fallen firefighters
October 7, 2022 (San Diego) - In accordance to Public Law 107-51, the American flag should be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from sunrise to sunset in observance of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we...
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA VIETNAM VETERAN CHOSEN FOR HONOR FLIGHT
October 9, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Long-time La Mesa resident Garry Armacost, a Vietnam veteran, will be flown to Washington D.C. on November 4 aboard an Honor Flight to be hailed as a hero. He will spend two days in our nation’s capital, where he will visit war memorials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcountymagazine.org
MEJGAN AFSHAN, LA MESA CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE, SEEKS EQUITY FOR ALL
October 6, 2022 (La Mesa) – In an interview with East County Magazine’s Henri Migala originally aired on KNSJ radio, La Mesa City Council candidate Mejgan Afshan shared her experience as a civil rights leader and her goals to build a more equitable La Mesa if elected. She is one of four candidates running (a fifth, Kathleen Brand, has dropped out); ECM will be publishing interviews with all of the candidates over the next several days.
eastcountymagazine.org
Walk Bike and Roll to School
October 7, 2022 (La Mesa) - The La Mesa Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class October 12, 2022. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU WOMEN'S SOCCER TOPS FRESNO STATE 1-0
Poway High alum Trinity Coker scored a free kick in the 71st minute to give the Aztecs the win. October 9, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State women’s soccer (6-3-5, 4-1-1 MW) beat Fresno State (1-10-3, MW 1-4-1) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon on the SDSU SportsDeck. A stunning Trinity Coker free kick in the 70th minute gave the Aztecs the win.
eastcountymagazine.org
WEST HILLS ALUM KICKS SDSU FOOTBALL TO WIN OVER HAWAII
October 8, 2022 (San Diego) - The 2-3 (0-1 in the Mountain West) Aztecs host Hawaii tonight at Snapdragon Stadium. The first half was scoreless until the end of the second when West Hills alum Jack Browning nailed a 45-yard field goal to put the Aztecs up 3-0 at the half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU SWIMMING & DIVING FINISHES SECOND AT CHICK-FIL-A INVITE
The Aztecs surged into the second position with a two-day point-total of 794.33, trailing only UCLA’s tally of 962.83 points, while California (628.5) took third. Another Pac-12 squad landed in the fourth spot as Washington State racked up 423.5 points, while Mountain West members Fresno State (396.33), Colorado State (379) and San José State (337.5) rounded out the meet.
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU VOLLEYBALL TOPPLED AT BOISE STATE IN FOUR SETS
Aztecs’ Mikela Labno launches career-high 16 kills. Boise State (13-4, 5-1 MW) maintained the statistical advantage in kills (59-52), hitting percentage (.260 to .210) and team blocks (9.0 to 6.0) to stymie the Aztecs’ hopes for a third straight upset in the Idaho state capital. Along with Labno’s...
Comments / 0