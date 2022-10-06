Read full article on original website
WCAX
Two men arrested following fatal ATV crash
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont men are facing charges following a fatal ATV crash, that left a teenage girl dead. This comes after two ATV’s were stolen in September, leading to the crash that killed 19-year-old Samantha Henderson of Lyndon. On Saturday, Vermont state police conducted a search...
WCAX
Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery six vehicle crash on I-89 Saturday morning sent several motorists to the hospital and snarled traffic for hours. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-89 just before noon Saturday near exit 11 in Richmond. State Police say the traffic slowed, then stopped for construction, when a Freightliner truck’s brakes apparently failed and could not stop. The truck barreled into five other vehicles, touching off a fire. One of the vehicles was a mini-van with a pregnant mother and family inside. All the occupants were able to escape the flames. Richmond, Bolton, and Williston Fire Departments responded to the scene to put out the flames along with Essex and UVM Rescue. Richmond Rescue says one of those motorists injuries is critical, four others transported considered non-life threatening.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 52-year-old woman from Plainfield was involved in a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on US Route 2 at around 9:40 p.m. The driver, identified as Kristie Ferguson, was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Ferguson was immediately transported...
vermontbiz.com
VSP concludes search operations in Winooski River connected to Donald Messier missing-persons case
VSP divers and a dredging firm work to remove a vehicle from the Winooski River in Waterbury on Thursday. The vehicle located belonged to Donald Messier, who was reported missing in 2006. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont State Police has concluded operations in and around the Winooski River...
WCAX
No children injured in school bus crash in Northeast Kingdom
IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A frightening bus ride for some kids in the Northeast Kingdom on Thursday when a school bus and a truck towing a farm tractor on a trailer collided on Route 58 in Irasburg. The Irasburg Village School principal tells us that at least 13 students from...
Missing person’s truck recovered with ‘no obvious human remains’
Donald Messier has been missing since Oct. 15, 2006, when he was last seen at a party in Waitsfield. At the time he disappeared, the then 34-year-old was last seen driving his red Ford F-150 pickup truck. Read the story on VTDigger here: Missing person’s truck recovered with ‘no obvious human remains’.
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges
CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
Colchester Sun
Essex police log: Sept. 26-Oct. 2
The Essex Police Department reported 212 incidents during the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Listed below are some of those calls. 12:35 a.m. -- Missing Person (Beech St) 3:29 a.m. -- Utility Problem (Pearl St/Hillcrest Road) 8:30 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road) 9:27 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple...
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in South Burlington shooting
Denroy Dasent was charged with second degree murder in a fatal shooting at the Swiss Host Motel in South Burlington on Sunday night. He was charged on Monday in a shooting in Burlington that took place the same night. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in South Burlington shooting .
newportdispatch.com
Tobacco shop owner in St. Johnsbury facing multiple charges
ST. JOHNSBURY — Authorities say they executed a search warrant that led to the seizure of drugs, ledgers, cash, and other evidence depicting illegal drug sales in St. Johnsbury. During a six-month investigation, police say they verified complaints associated with Best Buds Smoke Shop in St. Johnsbury, which currently...
Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement
State troopers can sign up for elective overtime in the city Wednesday through Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement.
NECN
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
newportdispatch.com
Crash with injuries in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A 69-year-old man from Bolton was involved in a crash in Waterbury yesterday. The incident took place on Waterbury Stowe Road at around 2:10 p.m. Police say that Ronald Ryan crossed the center line and collided with a bicycle and rack attached to the rear of a vehicle.
VTDigger
Connecticut man arrested in drug trafficking bust following Church Street chase
A Connecticut man was arrested on Wednesday following a weekslong investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the Burlington area, the Vermont State Police said in a press release. Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut, had been the subject of an investigation involving the Northwest Vermont Drug Task Force, according to the...
VTDigger
Police looking for man in Northeast Kingdom described as armed and dangerous
Authorities are requesting public assistance to locate Daniel Peters, 27, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Vermont State Police. He was last seen on Sunday in a village in the town of Barton. On Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. at 1 Water Street in the...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2, DLS in East Burke
EAST BURKE — A 32-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in East Burke on Saturday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for several violations on Mohawk Drive at around 9:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Cole Hunter. While speaking with Hunter, police say they...
WCAX
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing person case dating back 16 years may finally have been solved. A team of divers on Wednesday discovered the missing man’s truck at the bottom of the Winooski River. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared in 2006 after leaving a party in Waitsfield....
newportdispatch.com
Fatal crash in Newport
NEWPORT — A 20-year-old man from Newport is dead following a motorcycle crash in Newport yesterday. The incident took place at the intersection of Vermont Route 100, and Collins Mill Road, at around 5:30 p.m. According to the report, Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center, was headed south before...
WCAX
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River
By Wednesday afternoon, multiple personnel from Vermont State Police were on the site near the Duxbury Community Garden planning logistics to remove the vehicle from the river and up a steep bank. Read the story on VTDigger here: Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River.
