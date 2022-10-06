ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, VT

WCAX

Two men arrested following fatal ATV crash

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont men are facing charges following a fatal ATV crash, that left a teenage girl dead. This comes after two ATV’s were stolen in September, leading to the crash that killed 19-year-old Samantha Henderson of Lyndon. On Saturday, Vermont state police conducted a search...
LYNDON, VT
WCAX

Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery six vehicle crash on I-89 Saturday morning sent several motorists to the hospital and snarled traffic for hours. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-89 just before noon Saturday near exit 11 in Richmond. State Police say the traffic slowed, then stopped for construction, when a Freightliner truck’s brakes apparently failed and could not stop. The truck barreled into five other vehicles, touching off a fire. One of the vehicles was a mini-van with a pregnant mother and family inside. All the occupants were able to escape the flames. Richmond, Bolton, and Williston Fire Departments responded to the scene to put out the flames along with Essex and UVM Rescue. Richmond Rescue says one of those motorists injuries is critical, four others transported considered non-life threatening.
RICHMOND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — A 52-year-old woman from Plainfield was involved in a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on US Route 2 at around 9:40 p.m. The driver, identified as Kristie Ferguson, was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Ferguson was immediately transported...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

No children injured in school bus crash in Northeast Kingdom

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A frightening bus ride for some kids in the Northeast Kingdom on Thursday when a school bus and a truck towing a farm tractor on a trailer collided on Route 58 in Irasburg. The Irasburg Village School principal tells us that at least 13 students from...
IRASBURG, VT
newportdispatch.com

Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges

CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
CHARLOTTE, VT
Colchester Sun

Essex police log: Sept. 26-Oct. 2

The Essex Police Department reported 212 incidents during the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Listed below are some of those calls. 12:35 a.m. -- Missing Person (Beech St) 3:29 a.m. -- Utility Problem (Pearl St/Hillcrest Road) 8:30 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road) 9:27 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple...
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Tobacco shop owner in St. Johnsbury facing multiple charges

ST. JOHNSBURY — Authorities say they executed a search warrant that led to the seizure of drugs, ledgers, cash, and other evidence depicting illegal drug sales in St. Johnsbury. During a six-month investigation, police say they verified complaints associated with Best Buds Smoke Shop in St. Johnsbury, which currently...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Crash with injuries in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A 69-year-old man from Bolton was involved in a crash in Waterbury yesterday. The incident took place on Waterbury Stowe Road at around 2:10 p.m. Police say that Ronald Ryan crossed the center line and collided with a bicycle and rack attached to the rear of a vehicle.
WATERBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2, DLS in East Burke

EAST BURKE — A 32-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in East Burke on Saturday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for several violations on Mohawk Drive at around 9:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Cole Hunter. While speaking with Hunter, police say they...
EAST BURKE, VT
WCAX

Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing person case dating back 16 years may finally have been solved. A team of divers on Wednesday discovered the missing man’s truck at the bottom of the Winooski River. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared in 2006 after leaving a party in Waitsfield....
newportdispatch.com

Fatal crash in Newport

NEWPORT — A 20-year-old man from Newport is dead following a motorcycle crash in Newport yesterday. The incident took place at the intersection of Vermont Route 100, and Collins Mill Road, at around 5:30 p.m. According to the report, Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center, was headed south before...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT

