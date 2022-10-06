Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Texas High School dropout rates rise, experts blame the pandemic
HOUSTON - The high school dropout rate is increasing in Texas schools and officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame. Since 2020, the pandemic forced schools to close and students to switch to virtual learning, the impact it's had on graduation rates in the State of Texas is alarming. Especially for education advocates like Bob Sanford, president and CEO of Children at Risk a non-profit focused on improving the quality of life for children and teens.
fox26houston.com
Political consultant convicted for threatening Texas Representative to influence election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A political consultant was convicted after threatening a former state representative. According to reports, Damien Jones was charged with Coercion of a Public Servant after sending an anonymous threatening text to former Texas State Representative Gina Calanni on Dec. 2, 2019. Jones reportedly attempted to coerce Calanni to resign from her position in Texas House District 132 and not run for re-election days before the 2020 primary election filing deadline.
Comments / 0