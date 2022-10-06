10. DOOMSDAY 4.0 - The Cowboys continued their defensive dominance Sunday afternoon in SoFi Stadium, becoming only the second team in franchise history - joining 1973 - to allow only five or fewer touchdowns through the first five games of the season. The Rams got their early touchdown on a superb one-hand catch-and-75-yard run by Cooper Kupp, who had a half-step on Cowboys' cornerback Trevon Diggs. Other than that, however, it was nada for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was sacked five times (by Micah Parsons twice, Dorance Armstrong, Micah Osa Odighizuwa and Jourdan Lewis) and intercepted once (by safety Malik Hooker). Parsons, who played only on obvious passing plays in the second half because of pulled groin, ended the game with a sack-strip of Stafford recovered by Sam Williams.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO