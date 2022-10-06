ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots vs. Lions: 3 to Watch; Bailey Zappe’s First NFL Start

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots will be providing much to watch in Week 5. The Pats are looking to climb back into the win column as they face the Detroit Lions, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. New England will be wearing their popular throwback uniforms consisting of red jerseys and white helmets featuring the vintage ‘Pat Patriot’ logo for the first time since 2012.
Giants Stun Packers 27-22 in London

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers waited a long time to go to London. Coach Matt LaFleur never wants to return. The Packers were stunned by the New York Giants on Sunday, 27-22. Green Bay’s supposedly powerful defense was routed during the second half and Aaron Rodgers bad back-to-back passes deflected at the line in the final moments.
Lions’ Week 5 Grades: Lions Wave White Flag Before Bye Week

A windy Sunday afternoon began with optimism for the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered the game hoping to roll a New England Patriots team starting its third-string quarterback. However, defensive struggles and an ineffective offense made for a nightmarish day. The Lions were shut out Sunday, 29-0, and fell to...
X-Factors Ahead of Week 5 | Seahawks @ Saints

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) are in dire need of a victory and a momentum swing in their 2022 season. Their opponent this week, the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans played arguably their best game of the season in Week 4 but came away just short of victory. Now, facing another week without Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas, the Saints offense needs to find their groove against a young Seattle defense.
Falcons dare to tackle Brady, and suffer the consequences

TAMPA, Fla. – Sunday was billed as a battle for the lead in the NFC South. For that, give these talent-strapped Falcons high praise for taking any kind of real intrigue into the season’s fifth game. But no surprise that such a day would be won by the...
Cowboys Ride Dominating Defense To Suffocate Rams; Top 10 Whitty Observations

10. DOOMSDAY 4.0 - The Cowboys continued their defensive dominance Sunday afternoon in SoFi Stadium, becoming only the second team in franchise history - joining 1973 - to allow only five or fewer touchdowns through the first five games of the season. The Rams got their early touchdown on a superb one-hand catch-and-75-yard run by Cooper Kupp, who had a half-step on Cowboys' cornerback Trevon Diggs. Other than that, however, it was nada for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was sacked five times (by Micah Parsons twice, Dorance Armstrong, Micah Osa Odighizuwa and Jourdan Lewis) and intercepted once (by safety Malik Hooker). Parsons, who played only on obvious passing plays in the second half because of pulled groin, ended the game with a sack-strip of Stafford recovered by Sam Williams.
Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense

View the original article to see embedded media. In the hours after the Cleveland Browns suffered their latest loss in no small part due to poor linebacker play, general manager has reportedly made a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire linebacker veteran Deion Jones. As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is for a late round pick.
Bears Report Card: Ball Security Is for More Than QBs

Matt Eberflus told players the plain truth about the NFL after Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It's going to be this way in the NFL on a week-to-week basis and they need to find ways to win. The offense and defense both had hands in finding ways to...
Rams Drop Second-Straight in Loss to Cowboys

The Los Angeles Rams are officially in trouble. On Sunday afternoon, the Rams hosted the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, hoping to get back in the win column after an embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. Unfortunately for the Rams, it wasn't to be, as they...
Kirk Cousins Breaks Vikings Record for Consecutive Completions

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has broken Tommy Kramer's franchise record for consecutive completions, starting 17 for 17 against the Bears in the first half on Sunday. Kramer held the record for over 40 years, throwing 16 straight completions in 1979. Cousins and head coach Kevin O'Connell absolutely torched the Bears...
Game Recap: Taysom Hill’s Huge Day Helps Saints Get Win Over Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints got a big win at home against the Seahawks, improving to 2-3 on the young season. A heavy dose of Taysom Hill was key in seeing New Orleans getting past Seattle. There are still a lot of things to cleanup for this team, and the health certainly is a focal point as two key players went down during the course of the game. However, we get to talk about a win for the Saints this week.
49ers 37, Panthers 15: Grades

CHARLOTTE -- The 49ers just beat the Carolina Panthers 37-15. Here are the 49ers' grades. He was excellent in the first quarter when he completed 8 of 10 passes including some big-time throws downfield, then he cooled off and completed just 10 of 20 passes after the first quarter. To be fair, his receivers dropped a few passes, but the Panthers also dropped a couple easy interceptions, too. The 49ers won because when Baker Mayfield gave them interception opportunities, Emmanuel Moseley picked him off and scored a touchdown. That was the difference in the game. Mayfield and Garoppolo are extremely similar -- Garoppolo simply has a better team around him. And even though he hasn't thrown an interception in two consecutive games, he has thrown multiple passes that should have been picked off, which means he has been lucky. Let's see if his luck continues.
