2 for 1 Ticket Promo Code: ANTIfest with ANTI-FLAG @ Crystal Ballroom | Good Riddance, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Last Gang, The Black Tones, & The Macks

Clay figurines set in expressive poses capture the wistful spirit of a struggling artist in Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up, which had its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival this week. Michelle Williams gives an emotionally rich performance in her fourth collaboration with the director, in a comedy-drama set at the (now defunct) Oregon College of Art and Craft (OCAC). Students, faculty, and alumni mark their days in a creative milieu, with Williams as Lizzy, and Hong Chau (known for Downsizing) as her peer and landlord, Jo, the two local graduates caught in an imbalanced friendship of neediness...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO