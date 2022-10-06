2 for 1 Ticket Promo Code: ANTIfest with ANTI-FLAG @ Crystal Ballroom | Good Riddance, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Last Gang, The Black Tones, & The Macks

Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
musictimes.com
Guitarist Jared James Nichols NEARLY Died After Terrifying Incident Following Portland Show
Guitarist Jared James Nichols survived his near-death experience after his Portland show. For the first time in years, Nichols held a show at Polaris Hall in Portland alongside Ape Machine and Tigers on Opium. While it was a success, the musician almost lost his life after the concert due to the terrifying incident he faced.
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Portland’s been named best city in America for what?
Every Sunday, we challenge your recollection of news recently published by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Answer all 10 questions to earn a final score.
Try Portland’s new double-decker drinking experience
The bar, which opened in April this year, is named after the owner’s grandmothers: Rachel and Rose.
New floating house replaces famous Aqua Star at Oregon Yacht Club
The disco-era Aqua Star floating house, which anchored the pricy Oregon Yacht Club moorage on the east side of the Willamette River long enough to be spoofed on the comedy cable show “Portlandia,” has been booted out of its showoff slip and its replacement is moving in. If...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Cops Cause Confusion, Phil Knight Hates You, and Biden Warns of Nuclear Armageddon (But... There Are Wiener Dog Races This Weekend!)
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! If you love...
‘More than corporate logo’: Portland deli vandalized by swastika
Vandals spray-painted a swastika on the sign outside a Northeast Portland deli, the most recent vandalism targeting the Jewish-owned business.
KGW
Man vacationing in the Caribbean finds message in a bottle penned by Portland resident
Clint Buffington is from Utah, and he hunts for bottled messages. Now he’s trying to track down “Jim,” one of two letter-writers who launched a note in Florida.
thatoregonlife.com
An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October
Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
WWEEK
Prosecutors Uncover New Evidence That Could Have Kept Accused Murderer Off Streets
A man accused of a fatal stabbing in Old Town on Sept. 30 was released unsupervised from jail the day before by a rookie judge, despite pleas from prosecutors to keep him under county supervision. Now, documents filed today in Multnomah County Circuit Court show that Portland police failed to...
In New Film, Actress Michelle Williams Captivates as an Unsure Portland Artist Who Makes Beguiling Clay Figurines
Clay figurines set in expressive poses capture the wistful spirit of a struggling artist in Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up, which had its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival this week. Michelle Williams gives an emotionally rich performance in her fourth collaboration with the director, in a comedy-drama set at the (now defunct) Oregon College of Art and Craft (OCAC). Students, faculty, and alumni mark their days in a creative milieu, with Williams as Lizzy, and Hong Chau (known for Downsizing) as her peer and landlord, Jo, the two local graduates caught in an imbalanced friendship of neediness...
Vancouver Dairy Queen robbed at gunpoint, suspect evaded capture
A Vancouver Dairy Queen was held at gunpoint Friday night and according to police, the suspect is still at large.
WWEEK
Rise of Violent Crime in Portland Outpaced Country in 2021
American crime largely remained steady in 2021, according to the FBI’s analysis of crime data submitted by local law enforcement agencies across the United States. The annual report provides a snapshot of crime in jurisdictions across the nation. “The overall message is that crime remained consistent,” the FBI wrote in a press release announcing Wednesday’s data dump.
REVEALED: America's wokest city is its whitest! BLM base Portland has white population of 66.4% - while Detroit has the smallest proportion at 9.5%
Portland, one of America's most woke cities and hub of the Black Lives Matter movement, is also the whitest among cities with a population of more than 200,000, new census data has revealed. The data says that 66.4 percent of the city's residents identify as non-Hispanic white. That's more than...
Woman found dead in downtown Portland park, street closed
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Lownsdale Park in downtown Portland Sunday morning.
Behind the Meaning and History of “Portland Oregon” by Loretta Lynn and Jack White
As music fans likely know by now, the great songwriter Loretta Lynn passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 4) at the age of 90. American Songwriter wanted to continue to honor her memory with a Meaning Behind the Song piece of one of her more recent hits, “Portland Oregon,” which the groundbreaking artist worked on with Jack White.
This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K
Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
kptv.com
‘We’re fed up’: Vancouver restaurant owner loses thousands to break-in
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Three northeast Vancouver, Wash. restaurants were broken into early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Stonewood Bar & Grill at Northeast 162nd Avenue lost thousands of dollars in a burglary that lasted less than a minute, according to owner Cathy Pratt. Pratt’s sister said she noticed...
Portland political operative plots big money push to defeat Jo Ann Hardesty, bolster Rene Gonzalez in council race
A newly formed political committee will seek to raise and spend six figures to hammer Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and help her opponent in next month’s election, one of its creators told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday. Political strategist Kevin Looper said the group, Portland Accountability PAC, plans to...
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
Car crashes into Amboy Market, right next to local fire station
A car crashed into a store in Amboy Washington early Sunday morning, waking up the fire crews right next door.
