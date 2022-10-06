Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
RED BANK: BUSINESSES HIT IN BURGLARY SPREE
Six Red Bank stores and restaurants were burglarized in a break-in spree along Monmouth Street earlier this week, police Chief Darren McConnell said Saturday. The lone burglar, who has not been arrested, also tried but failed to break into two other stores, he said. According to McConnell, the break-ins and...
midjersey.news
October 9, 2022
City of Trenton, Public Information Officer, Timothy J. Carroll told MidJersey.News that Trenton Police received a Shot spotter activation 3:11 p.m. near 51-53 Ewing Street indicating 17 rounds fired. Police arrived on scene to discover a male shot several times at Cross St and Kersey Alley. CPR was conducted until the ambulance arrived and transported male to the hospital. The victim was pronounced at 3:43 p.m.
New Jersey man indicted for savage stabbing as he broke into a Seaside Park, NJ home
A Seaside Heights man's day in court on Thursday resulted in a Grand Jury in Ocean County indicting him on several charges including Attempted Murder for a stabbing incident that occurred in the neighboring borough of Seaside Park on June 30, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Porfirio Serrano-Cruz,...
Princeton police blotter
A John Street resident reported the theft of his red and white Vivi folding electric bicycle from his porch sometime between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. A 42-year-old Trenton man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for $5,000 from the Princeton Municipal Court Sept. 27. He was allegedly observed on Witherspoon Street by police, who were aware of the warrant. He was processed and released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Robbed, Carjacked At South Jersey Bank ATM
Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed and carjacked another man early Tuesday, Oct. 4. At 1:54 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the Republic Bank at 457 Haddonfield Road. The victim, who was making an ATM transaction, stated he was approached on the parking lot by...
fox29.com
Trenton police investigate early morning shooting that injured 2 people
TRENTON, N.J. - Trenton police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people. According to officials, the shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., on the 1000 block of Genesee Street. Police were called to the location on the report of multiple shots fired. MORE HEADLINES:. Responding...
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings
Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hudsoncountyview.com
St. Benedict’s Prep official, a Jersey City resident, charged with attempted luring
The dean of seniors for St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, a Jersey City resident, has been charged with attempting to meet and have sex with an individual he believed was a teenager, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, is charged with one count...
Two dead in overnight shootings in Newark
Two overnight shootings in Newark left two people dead, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Altariq Johnson, a 36-year-old Newark resident, was shot and killed on the 100 block of Brenner Street early Saturday morning, officials said. Police arrived at the scene and found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot...
NYPD: 3 men wanted for multiple violent robberies across the Bronx
Police are asking for the public’s help to find three men in connection to multiple robberies in the last two weeks in the Bronx.
Monmouth County Man Indicted For Money Laundering Schemes
MIDDLETOWN – A Monmouth County man has been indicted for laundering money in connection to fraudulent schemes under the Cape Town Zone of Black Axe, officials said. Andrew Suarez, 29, of Middletown, New Jersey, is charged by indictment with money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering counts, and aggravated identity theft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
High-end pizzeria and cocktail lounge to open at N.J. train station
An upscale pizzeria and cocktail bar is set to open at a New Jersey train station. Bernardsville’s own Ristorante MV will soon bring Neapolitan pizza and drinks to Bernardsville Station. The Bernardsville Borough Council recently approved plans to bring Pizzeria Tâton by MV, a concept operated by Ristorante MV,...
Human remains identified as missing Cherry Hill, NJ man
CHERRY HILL — Human skeletal remains discovered in Wharton State Forest have been identified as those of a Cherry Hill man who was reported missing in June. A cause of death for Peter Meyers, 68, has yet to be determined. His body was found by a man hunting in a remote section of Wharton State Forest on Oct. 4, police said.
Man arrested in Philly after N.J. shooting death, officials say
A 20-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Plainfield last month, authorities said. Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday in Philadelphia, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Cruz shot David M. Buck around 6:40 p.m....
thelakewoodscoop.com
Toms River Askonim Say Sukkah Violation Does Not Appear to Be Widespread Issue
A Toms River resident received a violation for a Sukkah, but Toms River Askonim tell TLS it does not appear to be a widespread issue. It appears the homeowner had other violations on his property which prompted inspector to issue a violation for the sukka as well.
jcitytimes.com
Report: Man Shot in Greenville
A man was shot in the leg tonight in front of 31 Martin Luther King Drive, between Wade Street and Warner Avenue. The shooting took place at approximately 7:57 p.m. The victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center in a green 2009 Honda Odyssey. The police are hoping to speak with the driver but do not believe that the van was used in the shooting.
Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.
A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
Woman escapes abduction during afternoon in park in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A woman escaped a man who attempted to abduct her near Lake Carasaljo Tuesday afternoon. Lakewood police Capt. Gregg Staffordsmith said that a 55-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. along Lake Drive by a man who covered her mouth and tried to drag her into a wooded area. The woman was able to break away and call 911.
redbankgreen
Red Bank, NJ
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver, New Jersey.http://www.redbankgreen.com
Comments / 0