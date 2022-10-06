ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

redbankgreen

RED BANK: BUSINESSES HIT IN BURGLARY SPREE

Six Red Bank stores and restaurants were burglarized in a break-in spree along Monmouth Street earlier this week, police Chief Darren McConnell said Saturday. The lone burglar, who has not been arrested, also tried but failed to break into two other stores, he said. According to McConnell, the break-ins and...
RED BANK, NJ
midjersey.news

October 9, 2022

City of Trenton, Public Information Officer, Timothy J. Carroll told MidJersey.News that Trenton Police received a Shot spotter activation 3:11 p.m. near 51-53 Ewing Street indicating 17 rounds fired. Police arrived on scene to discover a male shot several times at Cross St and Kersey Alley. CPR was conducted until the ambulance arrived and transported male to the hospital. The victim was pronounced at 3:43 p.m.
TRENTON, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton police blotter

A John Street resident reported the theft of his red and white Vivi folding electric bicycle from his porch sometime between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. A 42-year-old Trenton man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for $5,000 from the Princeton Municipal Court Sept. 27. He was allegedly observed on Witherspoon Street by police, who were aware of the warrant. He was processed and released.
PRINCETON, NJ
Red Bank, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Robbed, Carjacked At South Jersey Bank ATM

Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed and carjacked another man early Tuesday, Oct. 4. At 1:54 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the Republic Bank at 457 Haddonfield Road. The victim, who was making an ATM transaction, stated he was approached on the parking lot by...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
fox29.com

Trenton police investigate early morning shooting that injured 2 people

TRENTON, N.J. - Trenton police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people. According to officials, the shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., on the 1000 block of Genesee Street. Police were called to the location on the report of multiple shots fired. MORE HEADLINES:. Responding...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings

Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Two dead in overnight shootings in Newark

Two overnight shootings in Newark left two people dead, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Altariq Johnson, a 36-year-old Newark resident, was shot and killed on the 100 block of Brenner Street early Saturday morning, officials said. Police arrived at the scene and found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Human remains identified as missing Cherry Hill, NJ man

CHERRY HILL — Human skeletal remains discovered in Wharton State Forest have been identified as those of a Cherry Hill man who was reported missing in June. A cause of death for Peter Meyers, 68, has yet to be determined. His body was found by a man hunting in a remote section of Wharton State Forest on Oct. 4, police said.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Man arrested in Philly after N.J. shooting death, officials say

A 20-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Plainfield last month, authorities said. Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday in Philadelphia, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Cruz shot David M. Buck around 6:40 p.m....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Report: Man Shot in Greenville

A man was shot in the leg tonight in front of 31 Martin Luther King Drive, between Wade Street and Warner Avenue. The shooting took place at approximately 7:57 p.m. The victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center in a green 2009 Honda Odyssey. The police are hoping to speak with the driver but do not believe that the van was used in the shooting.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.

A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
VINELAND, NJ
