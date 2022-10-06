A man was shot in the leg tonight in front of 31 Martin Luther King Drive, between Wade Street and Warner Avenue. The shooting took place at approximately 7:57 p.m. The victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center in a green 2009 Honda Odyssey. The police are hoping to speak with the driver but do not believe that the van was used in the shooting.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO