TJMM
2d ago

if he wants to end this because Canadians have lost interest in hockey, what about you sir, people hate you, especially people in America, you should leave, and let Canadians move on

Bummer
2d ago

Coming from the great hockey expert Justin Trudeau. There is nothing this great man doesn't know. Without a doubt the greatest Canadian that ever lived! We should all bow down and worship this living god.

Thomas Gray
2d ago

here is another countries corrupt criminal leader. they and he eat a plate of corruption every day to stay the course.

