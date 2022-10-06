Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Honda, LG announce new EV battery plant in Ohio
(The Center Square) – Three Ohio Honda plants will be retooled for electric vehicle production and Honda will join LG Energy Solutions to open a new EV battery plant in southwest Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday. The $4.2 billion total investment is expected to bring 2,500 jobs to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How many Louisiana bridges can you fix with $270 million?
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's locally-owned bridges will get an injection of more than a quarter billion dollars over the next five years from the federal infrastructure bill passed earlier this year, Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week. The money is part of the approximately $1 billion that the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Celebrate Indigenous culture, farms, businesses
Long before European settlement in North America, the land that is now Wisconsin was inhabited by Native American nations. Many of those nations are still on some of the lands inhabited by their ancestors. Federally recognized Native American nations often retain some of their rights to hunt, fish and gather on territory that was ceded to the United States through nation-to-nation treaties.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nearly $300M in tax revenue came rushing back to local governments after ITEP reforms, report says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s decision to rein in its most lucrative corporate tax break has brought $282 million in tax revenue back to local services like police departments and schools, a new report found. The report, authored by the think tank Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pipeline company, ethanol plant plan carbon capture pipeline in Nebraska Panhandle
Carbon America and Bridgeport Ethanol in the Nebraska Panhandle have announced plans to develop a carbon capture pipeline that would see the first carbon dioxide sequestered within the state. Carbon America's pipeline project joins other planned carbon capture pipelines, including ones by Navigator CO2 and Summit Carbon Solutions. In contrast...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
As inflation hits families, Pennsylvania increases food assistance
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s economy and population have grown at a slow pace, recent inflation driving up the cost of goods has squeezed families. In response, state officials have expanded eligibility for SNAP benefits. The increase is the second in recent months for food assistance. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska to get $64 million from feds for small businesses
Nebraska is among 11 states getting $1 billion in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday. The state's cut is $64 million, to be split equally between a loan participation program and a venture capital program. The loan program will provide companion loans...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Elections primary focus of Indiana secretary of state debate
The Democratic and Libertarian candidates vying to become Indiana's chief elections officer each have a long list of voting reforms they hope to implement if elected secretary of state Nov. 8. Destiny Wells, the Democratic nominee, and Jeff Maurer, the Libertarian, agreed that maintaining and improving election security must be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report ranks North Carolina city of Raleigh as best for 'driver friendliness'
(The Center Square) — A new study of vehicle ownership across the country ranks a North Carolina city at the top of the list for the best cities to drive in. Personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis Tuesday that examines the driving experience in the 100 largest cities in the United States, using 30 key indicators of “driver-friendliness” that include gas prices, hours in traffic per commuter, auto-repair shops per capita and other measures.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democratic nominee for Idaho Attorney General announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia coast offers great viewing of migratory birds
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Birders and nature enthusiasts should not miss the chance to see migratory birds passing through some of coastal Georgia’s best viewing areas this fall. Wildlife biologist Tim Keyes of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources describes the coast as “full of bird activity.”. “And...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia AG's office won't say if they need more funding for Gang Prosecution Unit
(The Center Square) — Despite touting high-profile indictments against gang members, Georgia's attorney general's office will not say whether it needs more money to continue its work. State lawmakers allocated $1.3 million in the more than $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 budget for the Gang Prosecution Unit. Lawmakers created the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Florida student protesters loudly greet Nebraska's Sasse during campus visit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Students and faculty at the University of Florida gave U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse a raucous welcome to campus Monday, greeting the Nebraska Republican with biting questions and a loud protest as he sought to introduce himself as the school’s likely next president. Introduced last week...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hageman endorsed by National Federation of Independent Business
Harriet Hageman, Republican nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, was today endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the leading small business association which advocates for lower taxes and fewer regulations. The endorsement came officially from NFIB’s FedPAC. “We are pleased to endorse Harriet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law
A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana's voters are being asked to ban slavery in the constitution — or are they?
BATON ROUGE, La. - In an odd twist, the sponsor of one of eight constitutional amendments voters will decide Nov. 8 has disavowed his own plan and hopes the measure is defeated. Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a proposal aimed at clarifying language in the state Constitution that bans...
KPVI Newschannel 6
First lady Susanne Shore endorses Pansing Brooks for Congress
Susanne Shore, wife of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska's first lady, has endorsed Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks in Nebraska's 1st District House race. "My life's work has always been about serving others, but especially our kids," Shore said in a video message aired online Tuesday by the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Beto O'Rourke endorses Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson in East Texas congressional race
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke has endorsed Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson in his bid to represent East Texas in Congress. Jefferson is running against Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, in the Texas Congressional District 1 seat, in the Nov. 8 election. "I’m honored...
Comments / 0