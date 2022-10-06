ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Jet Fuel#Cape Town#Linus Business#Us Airlines Bound#South African
BoardingArea

Non-Binary Virgin Atlantic Flight Attendant Throws Hissy Fit Over Over Lack Of Inclusion

Jaianni Olivier Russo is angry. Russo, who identifies as non-binary, claims credit for the recent change in Virgin Atlantic’s uniform policy, which now allows flight attendants to wear either male or female uniforms, regardless of gender. But there is indignation that Virgin Atlantic did not include Russo in its new ad campaign over the policy change. It’s a horrible look for Russo.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight

A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
AMERICAN AIRLINES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Thrillist

Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Woman is restrained and handcuffed on American Airlines flight to Los Angeles after 'rushing at passengers' and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'

A woman on an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles was restrained and handcuffed after allegedly rushing passengers and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'. The airline said that an 'unruly customer' created a disturbance on a flight departing Miami on Tuesday morning, forcing the plane to divert to El Paso, where local law enforcement took the woman into custody.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Boeing plane that crashed in French lake lifted out by gigantic crane

Timelapse footage shows crews using a crane to lift a crashed Boeing plane from a lake at Montpellier airport.After overshooting the runway, the nose and at least one engine of the aircraft ended up submerged in the water in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).The three crew members that were on board the cargo plane at the time were not injured, but the airport was forced to close.Footage recorded by Alain Escudier shows the scene as the plane was removed from the lake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airportShinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pmInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
ACCIDENTS
Well+Good

‘I’m a Flight Attendant, and These Are the 5 Things I Would Never Do When Traveling’

Don’t walk around barefoot, don’t ignore the safety briefing, don’t be rude to cabin crew, and don’t clap when the plane lands. Whether spoken or unspoken, these are just some of the cardinal rules you should obey (for your safety and just basic social cues) while on a plane. The pandemic really affected the travel industry, but as things open up and get back to normal, former and current flight attendants like Kat Kamalani are taking to TikTok to share their tips for traveling.
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy