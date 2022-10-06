Read full article on original website
Gov. Cooper looking into action on marijuana pardons in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has begun looking into action the state can take on marijuana pardons following President Joe Biden’s federal action Thursday. A response from Gov. Cooper’s office sent to Channel 9 Friday said Gov. Cooper’s office recommends decriminalizing simple possession of marijuana....
SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ lised for sale in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
One person dead after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte overnight Sunday. Officers responded to a call about an armed robbery along Eastway Drive, not far from Kilborne Drive, just before 1 a.m. A man was found dead...
Cabarrus County Schools district makes changes to 2023-2024 calendar year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Parents are responding to a major calendar change for one of the biggest school districts in the Channel 9 coverage area. Students in Cabarrus County will be returning earlier next fall, which means a shorter summer break for both them and teachers. Reporter Almiya White...
Man shot to death at North Carolina bus stop
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
Shakeup of CATS leadership; Second in charge leaving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The second-in-command at the Charlotte Area Transit System is leaving the organization. New job postings from the City of Charlotte show the city is seeking a new Chief Operating Officer and WBTV sources confirm that current COO Allen Smith is leaving. The shakeup comes after months...
North Wilkesboro Speedway - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS - Materials and Construction
Choate Construction Company has been selected as the Design Builder by Wilkes County and is seeking to pre-qualify construction trade and specialty contractors to submit bids for furnishing labor, materials, equipment and tools for the North Wilkesboro Speedway Project in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. PROJECT DESCRIPTION:. The County of Wilkes...
Man accused of double homicide in Fort Mill makes first court appearance in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has been arrested just over a week after the shooting deaths of a mother and son in Fort Mill, deputies said. Investigators said they found Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, dead on Sept. 27 after performing a welfare check at a home on Saddle Ridge Road.
'Extremely aggressive' escaped rodeo bull remains at large in N.C.
An escaped rodeo bull described at dangerous and extremely aggressive remained at large in North Carolina on Saturday as officials searched for the 700-pound animal.
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
Gaston County Mugshots October 7th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, October 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
North Carolina deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
Lexington man charged with soliciting a child by computer: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing a charge of soliciting a child by computer, according to Davidson County court records. Jose Anacleto Gomez, 38, is accused in court records of attempting “to pickup a 15-year-old juvenile female for the purpose of a sex act.” Gomez was given a $10,000 secured bond and […]
South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia
South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female. Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C. Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area. If...
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
‘Nothing like it’: North Carolina mansion on the market for $30M
The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
Union County School Board to discuss the search for substitute teacher positions
MONROE, N.C. — The Union County School Board is expected to decide Thursday night whether to bring in a company to find more substitute teachers. At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, anchor Genevieve Curtis will be in Monroe ahead of the meeting. VIDEO: Union County Public Schools offers $4,000...
