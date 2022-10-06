Read full article on original website
Stanley Cup predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
Hurricanes, Avalanche favorites among NHL.com staff preseason picks. The Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, according to NHL.com staff writers and editors. Of the 15 staffers who made their preseason predictions, six picked Carolina to win the Cup for the first...
Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster
FORWARDS (14) Clark Gillies relinquishes the captaincy. Denis Potvin is named the new team captain. by New York Islanders NYIslanders / NewYorkIslanders.com. Oct. 11, 1979 - Clark Gillies relinquishes the captaincy. Denis Potvin is named the third captain in franchise history. Oct. 11, 1975 - The Islanders win their home...
Meet the Blue Jackets: Inside the 2022-23 opening roster
From popular veterans to promising rookies, here's what to know about the guys who made the team. Like all 32 NHL teams, the Blue Jackets had to get to 23 players on the active roster by Monday evening. And like all 32 NHL teams, Columbus had hard decisions to make.
Something to prove
But Perron, who signed a two-year free-agent deal with Detroit on July 13, said it wasn't the first time he's donned Red Wings gear. "When I was 13 or 14, I got some red Sergei Fedorov gloves," Perron said on Sept. 22. "It reminded me of that when I put the gloves on. It's pretty cool. An Original Six team, for me, I never had the chance (to play for one) throughout all the teams and opportunities I've had in my career so far."
Breaking down Lightning-Rangers, Golden Knights-Kings
Analyst Weekes discusses North American season-opening doubleheader on ESPN. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The NHL season is back and begins with a great doubleheader. First, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers at...
Brassard signs one-year, $750,000 contract with Senators
Forward was in training camp on PTO, had three points in four games. Derick Brassard signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The 35-year-old forward was in training camp on a professional tryout contract, and had three points (one goal, two assists) in four preseason games. He scored a power-play goal and had one assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens at Kraft Hockeyville Canada 2021 at Bouctouche, New Brunswick on Saturday.
Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK
Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
'It's a slow burn' | How Dahlin has emerged as a leader with Sabres
Kyle Okposo first saw the fire in Rasmus Dahlin in 2018, when Dahlin was an 18-year-old rookie in Buffalo and only months removed from being selected first overall in the NHL Draft. Dahlin was as competitive as he was talented, but his emotions ran high and low. "Now it burns...
7 Facts: Nikita Soshnikov
The New York Islanders Russian contingent grew by one on Monday, as Nikita Soshnikov was named to the team's 23-man roster. Soshnikov signed a one-year deal on Sept. 21, as the winger was looking to return to the NHL after spending three seasons in the KHL. Get to know the Islanders new winger.
Upping Our Game
Listening in the offseason has set the course for the in-arena experience this season. While the Kraken hockey operations group drafted, signed and traded for several new players to significantly upgrade the opening night roster, the franchise's game presentation crew has been equally hard at work adding new elements and fan delights to in-arena entertainment at home games in Climate Pledge Arena.
Mishkin's Musings: Three early-season questions
Here are three early-season questions for the Lightning as they prepare to begin their 30th anniversary campaign. Seven of the first nine games will be played on the road. There are two separate six-day trips in the season's opening three weeks. Adding in departure days - including Monday's travel day to New York City - the Lightning will be away for 14 of the season's first 20 days.
Penguins Announce Plans for Opening Night Against the Arizona Coyotes
The Penguins will begin their 2022.23 season on Thursday, October 13. The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their 2022-23 regular season presented by UPMC on Thursday, October 13 when they host the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open...
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Holloway, Kuzmenko, Addison among preseason standouts worth adding; season preview podcasts. Each week during the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com will provide the top 10 players to add off the fantasy hockey waiver wire. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY...
SEA of Leadership
Four Kraken veterans will be alternate captains and form the captaincy group this season: Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson, Jaden Schwartz. The Kraken expect a strong core of players, including four alternate captains, to provide leadership throughout the 2022-23 season. With the opening night roster set for the start...
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings begin the season against familiar foe, Golden Knights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knightas:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Golden Knights. Team Records:. Golden Knights: 0 -...
Blues acquire Samorukov in trade with Oilers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Samorukov, 23, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the third round (No. 84 overall) of...
Five Takeaways from Lou Lamoriello's Preseason Press Conference
The Islanders GM offered insights and injury updates as team announces 23-man roster. After announcing the team's 23-man roster on Monday evening, New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello addressed the media on a variety of topics. Off the top, Lamoriello was pleased with the team's training camp,...
RELEASE: Oilers announce opening day roster for 2022-23 season
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers announced their 2022-23 opening day roster on Tuesday morning ahead of Wednesday's meeting with the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place. Forwards: Leon Draisaitl, Warren Foegele, Dylan Holloway, Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, Brad Malone, Connor McDavid, Ryan McLeod, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jesse Puljujarvi, Derek Ryan, Kailer Yamamoto.
Yotes Notes: Coyotes Finalize 23-Player Roster For Opening Night
Guenther will open the season with Arizona, team starts play on Thursday in Pittsburgh. The regular season is finally here. Now that the NHL preseason is in the rearview mirror, the Arizona Coyotes have set their roster for opening night, as the team will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins on Thursday at 4 pm MST. Notable names include former first-round draft pick Dylan Guenther, who will be making his NHL debut, as well as recent waiver claims Juuso Valimaki (D) and Connor Ingram (G).
Blue Jackets 2022-23 season preview
There's a lot of excitement in Columbus for a good reason; here's what to know about the upcoming campaign. For the first time, I'm trying to put everything you need to know about the Blue Jackets' upcoming season in one place. Before the season opener Wednesday at Carolina and the home opener Friday vs. Tampa Bay, check out our season preview; scroll down for what's new, what's old, stats to know, breakout candidates and keys to a successful CBJ campaign.
