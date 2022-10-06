Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens, Possible Life-Threatening Floods, Mudslides Expected in Central America
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the Caribbean and could possibly become the season's next hurricane, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings and watches were in effect for portions of Nicaragua. A hurricane warning was also posted for a portion of Colombia. A Hurricane...
NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies
North Korea says its recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to "hit and wipe out" potential South Korean and U.S. targets
Taiwan leader tells China force 'absolutely not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake competition within Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said.
NBC Miami
NBC Miami
The ‘Ice Bucket Challenge' Funded a New ALS Drug, But Experts Have Varying Opinions About Its Approval
Remember the "Ice Bucket Challenge" in 2014? All around the world, people were dumping buckets full of ice water on their heads and committing to donating money in support of a good cause. The challenge was started by two people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly referred to as "ALS"...
NBC Miami
Ron Insana: It's Time to Use an ‘All of the Above' Energy Policy to Break Up the OPEC+ Cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
NBC Miami
U.S. Says Putin's Nuclear Threats Risk ‘Armageddon'; Ukraine Recaptures Over 190 Square Miles in a Week
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Friday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. U.S. President Joe Biden said the current risk of Russia deploying a tactical nuclear weapon is greater than it has been at any time since the Cuban missile crisis, an assessment that overnight raised fears of a nuclear war to new heights.
NBC Miami
Canada's Exports to Countries in Mega Trade Deal Have Outpaced Its Exports Elsewhere, Minister Says
Canada's exports to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific have outpaced its exports elsewhere, according to Mary Ng, the country's minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development. Over the weekend, ministers and senior officials from all member countries met in Singapore for their...
Asian shares extend losses as specter of recession looms
Asian shares have fallen, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after reopening from a weeklong holiday to news of a new set of lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases
