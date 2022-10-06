ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Taiwan leader tells China force 'absolutely not an option'

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake competition within Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said.
NBC Miami

U.S. Says Putin's Nuclear Threats Risk ‘Armageddon'; Ukraine Recaptures Over 190 Square Miles in a Week

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Friday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. U.S. President Joe Biden said the current risk of Russia deploying a tactical nuclear weapon is greater than it has been at any time since the Cuban missile crisis, an assessment that overnight raised fears of a nuclear war to new heights.
NBC Miami

Canada's Exports to Countries in Mega Trade Deal Have Outpaced Its Exports Elsewhere, Minister Says

Canada's exports to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific have outpaced its exports elsewhere, according to Mary Ng, the country's minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development. Over the weekend, ministers and senior officials from all member countries met in Singapore for their...
