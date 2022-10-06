Read full article on original website
ALEXANDER ROMANOV FLATTENS VINCENT TROCHECK (VIDEO)
This right here is exactly why Lou Lamoriello said 'f--- them picks' and traded for Alexander Romanov. The Islanders saw how the New York Rangers ground their way to the Eastern Conference Final, and they wanted another guy who can crash and bang but also competently play hockey. They got...
DJ SMITH DRESSING ALL OF HIS AVAILABLE ENFORCERS AGAINST MONTREAL SATURDAY NIGHT
Two nights ago, Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith suggested the Montreal Canadiens made a point of targeting his star players. That game featured a fight between Ottawa's Austin Watson and Montreal's Arber Xhekaj. DJ Smith also said that his lineup tonight would reflect his words, and he is not...
KYLE DUBAS PUTS THE WORD OUT THAT VETERAN WINGER IS AVAILABLE
With the 2022-23 regular season just a few, short days away, clubs are trimming their rosters down to compliant size, with most down to the last remaining handful. For fans, it is an exciting time; the anticipation of waiting to see their favorite teams' final composition before they ride into battle.
WAYNE SIMMONDS CALLS OUT TORONTO JOURNALIST, 'YOU'VE BEEN WARNED'
Earlier today, Toronto-based journalist Steve Simmons published an article asserting one of the worst takes of all-time, and -- shocker -- he got blown up over the internet for it. One of sports' media's most...er, polarizing...figures, Simmons knows just how to ruffle all of the feathers and does so with...
ROMANOV'S BIG HIT ON TROCHECK DEEMED TOO MUCH BY PLAYER SAFETY
There won't be a suspension, but the NHL's Department of Player Safety has ruled that the New York Islanders' Alexander Romanov was in the wrong for his hit Saturday night on Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers. Romanov has been fined $5000, the maximum allowable under the CBA (of course), for charging.
EVANDER KANE'S EX-WIFE CALLS OUT ANOTHER HIGH-PROFILE NHLER
Anna Kane's ongoing saga with her husband, Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander, is the Uber-cringe, reality TV drama we all low-key love witnessing. Sure, a lot of us say things like 'I don't even care about that, I just want to watch hockey,' but deep down, we all love the smoke. The tea, the juice, whatever you call it; you don't want to look, yet you can't look away.
MINOR HOCKEY PLAYER TAKES OUT OPPONENT WITH A TWO-HANDED SWING TO THE HEAD (VIDEO)
This one is either going to lead to a lengthy suspension, or perhaps even an all out ban. A video circulating on the internet shows Russian hockey player Arseni Borisenko hitting opponent Ivan Suvorov in the head with his stick. This was no accident. Borisenko used both hands to take the swing and clearly knew exactly what he was doing. Suvorov went down hard, and it's tough the blame him. Here's the video:
ST. LOUIS BLUES RELEASE VETERAN FORWARD FROM PTO
The St. Louis Blues have released forward Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout agreement:. Pitlick, 30, has played 325 NHL games for six teams, amassing just 89 points. Selected 31st overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010 -- the Taylor Hall draft -- Pitlick never reached the heights for which the Oilers had hoped. As such, he wouldn't play an NHL game until 2013-14, when he dressed in ten games for Edmonton, scoring just one goal.
CANUCKS AND BLACKHAWKS MAKE LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TRADE
The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round pick. The Canucks just got another injury report today, saying Tyler Myers will miss about a month. Needing both blue-line support and cap space, they moved Dickinson and his $2.65 million cap hit for a defender.
CANUCKS' BRUCE BOUDREAU DECLARES TYLER MYERS OUT FOR START OF SEASON
Bruce Boudreau today announced that Canucks' defenseman Tyler Myers will be out 2-4 weeks:. Myers is slated to skate on one of Vancouver's top-two defensive pairs, which could end up being a huge blow to the Canucks' fortunes early on. To make things worse, the other righty in Vancouver's top-four is Tucker Poolman, whose career was reportedly in jeopardy this summer.
VANCOUVER JUST GOT SOME MORE BAD NEWS ON THE BLUE LINE
The Vancouver Canucks are among the many clubs battling a list of injuries as they prepare for the new NHL season. At the moment, forwards Brock Boeser and Ilya Mikheyev are both injured, as well as defenseman Tyler Myers and Travis Dermott. The two forwards are both out a while,...
FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
DETAILS REGARDING NASHVILLE'S REVERSE RETRO JERSEY LEAKED
In a little over a week from now, the National Hockey League and Adidas will be releasing the Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey line for the 2022-23 season. Information has leaked for several teams on what their jerseys may look like and even a few teams have had images of their new unforms leaked.
FULL WAIVERS LIST - OCTOBER 9TH
The 2022-23 National Hockey League season is set to get underway here in North America on Tuesday with a pair of games, Lightning/Rangers and Kings/Golden Knights. Rosters around the NHL have to be officially set by 5 p.m. ET on Monday, which means today is the final day for teams to place players on waivers and have them clear before opening day rosters are set.
CALGARY FLAMES AND MACKENZIE WEEGAR CLOSING IN ON HUGE EXTENSION
The Calgary Flames are reportedly closing in on a contract extension with defenseman Mackenzie Weegar, somewhere in the neightborhood of eight years, $50 million (~$6.25M AAV):. The Flames acquired Weegar in the blockbuster trade that saw Matthew Tkachuk head off to Florida. Weegar, 28, was a seventh-round pick in 2013,...
FLAMES' RASMUS ANDERSSON CHIRPS JETS' WHEELER FOR LOSING CAPTAINCY
As teams are gearing up for the upcoming 2022-23 season, the intensity shot up sharply in the latter half of the preseason. Montreal and Ottawa have had more than one spirited bout, and the Jets and Flames got into a few times last night also. This may or may not...
BUFFALO SABRES NAME 20TH CAPTAIN IN FRANCHISE HISTORY, PLUS ALTERNATES
The Buffalo Sabres have named forward Kyle Okposo the franchise's 20th captain in its history. GM Kevyn Adams offered high praise for Okposo and believes he is the best leader for his young group. Adams and head coach Don Granato opted not to name a captain last year under the belief that the team needed to 'foster an environment' in which, simply put, the kids can be kids.
KHL'S KIRILL ADAMCHUK GETS LENGTHY SUSPENSION FOR BRUTAL KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT (VIDEO)
The punishment for this one was well-deserved, in my opinion. Kirill Adamchuk of the KHL's Ak-Bars Kazan has been given a five game suspension after a brutal knee-on-knee hit Thursday. Kazan was taking on Yekaterinburg Automobilist when Adamchuk, who is never shy about throwing big hits, made contact with Canadian Curtis Valk's knee with his own. Valk was clearly in a lot of pain and would eventually limp to the back. Adamchuk was given five and a game at the time. He's since received the suspension, as well as an undisclosed fine.
OILERS SWAP PROSPECTS IN MINOR DEAL WITH BLUES
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Sunday morning that they have acquired Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Dmitri Samorukov. This trade will result in a change of scenery for both Kostin and Samorukov, who are talented prospects that have yet to make a major impact with their organizations. Kostin is the more experienced of the two, having suited up for 46-career NHL games. The first-round pick (31st overall) from the 2017 draft will hope to carve out a more regular role for himself as a member of the Oilers.
MONTREAL CLAIMS FORMER JETS' THIRD ROUNDER OFF WAIVERS
The Montreal Canadiens have claimed right-shot defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. Kovacevic, 25, was selected 74th overall by Winnipeg in 2017 after the defender posted 19 points in 36 games during his freshman season at Merrimack College. He would finish with 54 points in total over 101 NCAA games.
