MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 7 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Oct. 7, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GLADWIN 33, PONTIAC NOTRE DAME 27.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 7 of 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 7 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area for Oct. 7. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
Flint-area football highlights: Durand clinches share of MMAC, Goodrich to play for Metro title
FLINT – Durand clinched a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday with a 54-8 victory over Chesaning coupled with New Lothrop’s loss to Ovid-Elsie. The Railroaders hiked their record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC entering next week’s showdown at New Lothrop. Gabe...
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: Pink Out, Senior Night keep area teams fully motivated
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Oct. 5-6, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. VOLLEYBALL: PINCONNING PLAYS FOR CAUSE. The volleyball didn’t go according to...
You vote, we go: Choose which Saginaw/Bay City Week 8 game we shoot, subscribers get free photos
There’s two weeks to go in the high school football regular season, and teams in the Saginaw and Bay City area continue to fight for conference titles and playoff berths. MLive’s Photo Game of the Week Poll is open for business. Check out the five games on this week’s poll and vote for your favorite, and MLive will send a photographer to the winning game. MLive.com subscribers will receive free downloads on all of the high-resolution photographs.
Freeland turns to defense, scales Mountain to beat Swan Valley
FREELAND, MI – In Freeland’s first five wins, the Falcons averaged more than 49 points a game. Win No. 6 was not going to be like the first five. “Anybody who thought this was going to be a blowout,” Freeland coach Kevin Townsend said, “doesn’t understand this rivalry.”
Gameday Saginaw! See MLive Saginaw Player of Week, with Week 7 schedule, standings
Coleman heads into Week 7 of its first 8-Player football season with just one win. But Jared DeVrieze added another one with the Week 6 MLive Saginaw Player of the Week honor, earning more than 6,000 votes after the Comets’ 66-40 loss to Fulton. “He did everything he could...
MLive.com
Leslie falls at Carson City
Leslie scored in all four quarters but could not get past Carson City Crystal, falling 45-29 on Saturday. Just over a minute into the game, Jayden Colby got the Blackhawks started with a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0, but Carson City Crystyal scored the next 27 points.
idesignarch.com
Stunning Lighthouse-Inspired Home on the Edge of Lake Huron
Sited on a peninsula northeast of Bay City, Michigan, this spectacular dream house was inspired by the architectural design of a lighthouse. At the top of the lighthouse tower, glass railings surround the 360-degree balcony, allowing views of the lake in all directions. Designed by DesRosiers Architects, the concept of...
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
audioinkradio.com
Saginaw, Michigan, Hard Rock Band Tension Head on Reunion Show: ‘The Time Was Right’
Local Music Beat: Tension Head are back with news of a long-awaited reunion show. It’s been nearly six and a half years since popular Saginaw, Michigan, hard rock band Tension Head has taken the stage together. Now, to the delight of many fans, the band has announced a long-awaited reunion gig on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at The Vault in Saginaw. The Lonely Ones, Silverspork and Miscreants are also on the bill.
recordpatriot.com
Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
recordpatriot.com
About 200 rally, march in Midland for Proposal 3
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chanting, “Our body, our choice," about 200 people marched Saturday afternoon from the Midland County Courthouse to Grove Park for the “We Won’t Go Back” rally and march, organized by the Women of Michigan Action Network (WOMAN).
recordpatriot.com
Business Matters: You will fall for Kuehne's Apple Blossom Orchard
Apple Blossom Orchard is owned by Pat and Bill Kuehne. It is located on Wilder Road, just less than a mile east of Midland near where Ashman Street becomes Wilder. It’s open Thursdays-Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. through probably the second week in November. They don’t have any...
WNEM
Midland middle schooler arrested after threat made against students
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland middle school student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly making threats against other students. The student made threats against other students at Northeast Middle School, Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow said. Administration at the school became aware of the threat on Thursday and...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Mulligan’s signature sandwich and sizzler steak
BAY CITY, MI — The signature Mulligan’s sandwich and sizzler steak are two of the most popular dishes at Mulligan’s Pub in downtown Bay City. Restaurant owner Rick Revette said the sizzler steak is always a good choice, and customers love the Mulligan’s sandwich, too. “It’s...
Saginaw Township seat on county Board of Commissioners up for grabs in November
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Two political newcomers will fight for votes in November to win a Saginaw County Board of Commissioners seat representing a big chunk of southwest Saginaw Township. Republican Rich Spitzer and Democrat Tarsha Works will appear in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election ballot for the...
East Tawas councilman accused of trying to hire man to kill 2 people for inheritance money
EAST TAWAS, MI — An East Tawas city councilman and business owner is facing criminal charges after allegedly trying to hire an out-of-state man to kill two people over an inheritance. Michigan State Police troopers on Wednesday, Oct. 5, arrested Michael A. Mooney, 65, who later the same day...
Retired judge campaigns to keep Saginaw County board seat from Republican
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Incumbent Saginaw County Commissioner Christopher Boyd will fight to keep his seat on the board from Republican challenger Andrea Paschall next month. Voters will decide who receives a 2-year term as the District 9 representative on the Board of Commissioners during the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.
