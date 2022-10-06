There’s two weeks to go in the high school football regular season, and teams in the Saginaw and Bay City area continue to fight for conference titles and playoff berths. MLive’s Photo Game of the Week Poll is open for business. Check out the five games on this week’s poll and vote for your favorite, and MLive will send a photographer to the winning game. MLive.com subscribers will receive free downloads on all of the high-resolution photographs.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO