Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Downtown Cape Girardeau busy with annual riverfront flea market
The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road...
KFVS12
Low water around Tower Rock
(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
capecentralhigh.com
‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”
A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
kbsi23.com
Decision to be made at 3 p.m. Friday regarding boil order
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It has been a memorable week, to say the least, for Cape Girardeau residents. A boil water advisory is still in effect. Do not consume tap water unless you boil and cool it first, officials say. A decision to lift or extend the advisory...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Ratoberfest, local car festival, donates proceeds to domestic crisis center
PADUCAH — It's a car lover's paradise. The Ratoberfest was back in Paducah for its 13th year on Saturday. The event doubles as a fun day out and a way to give back. Local car enthusiasts came together to raise money for a local charity. The low rumble of...
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
kbsi23.com
More than $31K raised for free cancer screenings at Color Dash 5K, Fun Walk
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – More than $31,000 was raised to provide free cancer screenings to individuals in need throughout the community through the fourth annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk on Saturday, October 1. The Saint Francis Foundation hosted the fourth annual event at Arena Park. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Lone Oak traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man
A traffic stop in Lone Oak resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop just after 10:00 Friday night on Charleston Avenue, near Lone Oak Road. An investigation determined that the driver, 27-year-old Kaleb S. Terry, was in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbsi23.com
Students at Egyptian Community School District receive new shoes
TAMMS, Ill. (KBSI) – Students at the Egyptian Community School District received a pair of new, brand name shoes on October 3. Each child in Head Start, Pre-K and through grade 12 received a pair of new, brand name shoes made possible through a partnership between the Foundation and Shoe Sensation.
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
kbsi23.com
Frost possible Sunday morning, but warming up (10/8/22)
While Frost Advisories Friday night into Saturday morning were off to the north, most of the FOX 23 coverage area will have a chance to see frost Sunday morning. A Frost Advisory (below) is in effect for Sunday from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. or 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. in areas off to the east.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman charged with drug, traffic offenses
A Paducah woman was charged with drug and traffic offenses Saturday night, following a traffic stop. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Shemwell Lane, near Oaks Road, just after 8:00 pm. The driver, 47-year-old Glenna J. Heitt, was found to be in possession...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
kbsi23.com
Wreckage of car found in Mississippi River near New Madrid
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – Parts of a car were found in the Mississippi River near New Madrid on Sunday, Oct. 2. A couple reported finding a car in the mud at the bottom of the New Madrid boat ramp Sunday afternoon, according to the New Madrid Police Department.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns about Facebook Marketplace scam
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns people after a scam on Facebook Marketplace. The sheriff’s office took two separate calls in reference to a scam on Facebook Marketplace on Oct. 4. The first caller was the owner of a home in West...
KMOV
Crash in Madison County leaves 2 dead
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud. News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. St. Louis City mayor proposes using millions to improve street safety. Updated: 6 hours...
KFVS12
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death
In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County welfare check sends two to the hospital, charges pending for parents
A welfare check at a home on Krebs Station Road in McCracken County ended with two sent to the hospital, and two facing charges. Deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office went to the home on Wednesday and found two disabled men in what was described as deplorable conditions without the basics for cleanliness and survival.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local advocate for people with disabilities Lori Devine dies at age 60
PADUCAH — A longtime advocate for people with disabilities in Paducah and west Kentucky has died. Lori Devine died Wednesday at the age of 60. When she died, she was surrounded by her family, an obituary published by Collier Funeral Home says. For more than 20 years, Devine served...
KFVS12
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:40 p.m. on Route T, 3 miles south of Wappapello. They say a 35-year-old Wappapello woman...
Comments / 1