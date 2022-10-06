ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 1

Related
KFVS12

Downtown Cape Girardeau busy with annual riverfront flea market

The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Low water around Tower Rock

(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
WITTENBERG, MO
capecentralhigh.com

‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”

A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Decision to be made at 3 p.m. Friday regarding boil order

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It has been a memorable week, to say the least, for Cape Girardeau residents. A boil water advisory is still in effect. Do not consume tap water unless you boil and cool it first, officials say. A decision to lift or extend the advisory...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Business
Cape Girardeau, MO
Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Government
Cape Girardeau, MO
Lifestyle
westkentuckystar.com

Lone Oak traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man

A traffic stop in Lone Oak resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop just after 10:00 Friday night on Charleston Avenue, near Lone Oak Road. An investigation determined that the driver, 27-year-old Kaleb S. Terry, was in...
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boiling Water#Water Pressure#Deficiency#Merchants#Vegan#Food Drink
kbsi23.com

Students at Egyptian Community School District receive new shoes

TAMMS, Ill. (KBSI) – Students at the Egyptian Community School District received a pair of new, brand name shoes on October 3. Each child in Head Start, Pre-K and through grade 12 received a pair of new, brand name shoes made possible through a partnership between the Foundation and Shoe Sensation.
TAMMS, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital

A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Frost possible Sunday morning, but warming up (10/8/22)

While Frost Advisories Friday night into Saturday morning were off to the north, most of the FOX 23 coverage area will have a chance to see frost Sunday morning. A Frost Advisory (below) is in effect for Sunday from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. or 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. in areas off to the east.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman charged with drug, traffic offenses

A Paducah woman was charged with drug and traffic offenses Saturday night, following a traffic stop. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Shemwell Lane, near Oaks Road, just after 8:00 pm. The driver, 47-year-old Glenna J. Heitt, was found to be in possession...
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kbsi23.com

Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
PERRYVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

Wreckage of car found in Mississippi River near New Madrid

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – Parts of a car were found in the Mississippi River near New Madrid on Sunday, Oct. 2. A couple reported finding a car in the mud at the bottom of the New Madrid boat ramp Sunday afternoon, according to the New Madrid Police Department.
NEW MADRID, MO
KMOV

Crash in Madison County leaves 2 dead

A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud. News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. St. Louis City mayor proposes using millions to improve street safety. Updated: 6 hours...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death

In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:40 p.m. on Route T, 3 miles south of Wappapello. They say a 35-year-old Wappapello woman...
WAPPAPELLO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy