National Technical Institute for the Deaf hosts career fair for deaf and hard-of-hearing students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf is hosting a career fair for deaf and hard-of-hearing students and alumni on Thursday.

Over 30 companies sent representatives to meet students and alumni for co-ops, internships, and positions in a variety of industries, such as business, non-profit, and banking.

“This is part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and many companies are here and committed to hire deaf and hard-of-hearing students,” said John Macko, the Director of NTID’s Center on Employment. “This is a great way for our students to network with the various companies and we have students looking for science, engineering, business, and computing jobs. This is the place to be.”

This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that this career fair was held in person. The event was held online for the previous two years.

