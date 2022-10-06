Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 7 rewind: Pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams fall
It was a rough night for a pair of undefeated, state-ranked Grand Rapids area football teams Friday. West Catholic and Belding both suffered its first losses of the season.
North Muskegon gets revenge against Ravenna in the Blitz Game of the Week
North Muskegon hosted Ravenna Friday night for our Blitz Game of the Week. The Bulldogs beat the Norsemen twice in 2021, including a 7-6 victory in the first round of the playoffs.
MLive.com
See photos as North Muskegon football hosts Ravenna
MUSKEGON, MI - North Muskegon celebrated its homecoming as it faced off against Ravenna on Friday, Oct. 7. Students from North Muskegon welcomed their team with a homecoming parade before settling in to watch the game. The home team pulled ahead early on and continued their momentum to the end, claiming victory over Ravenna, 28-7.
WLUC
NMU Football drops overtime decision to Davenport
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team welcomed the Davenport Panthers to town for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup, and the second meeting between the schools in the 2022 campaign. The game went into overtime where both teams got a possession. The Panthers were able...
MLive.com
Gameday Muskegon! See Player of the Week winner, full Week 7 slate
MUSKEGON – Our weekly Jace Silverthorn appreciation post is back.
MLive.com
Game Day Grand Rapids! Meet the Player of the Week, see tonight’s schedules
West Catholic senior Tim Kloska can burn an opponent in so many different ways. Kloska usually does it with his legs, like he did in last week’s 52-19 win over Hamilton when he scored on touchdown runs of 5, 13 and 21 yards. He scored five touchdowns in all since he had touchdown receptions that covered nine and 69 yards.
Jenison, October 08 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Jenison. The Montague High School volleyball team will have a game with Jenison High School on October 08, 2022, 05:00:00. The Montague High School volleyball team will have a game with Jenison High School on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00.
MLive.com
Leslie falls at Carson City
Leslie scored in all four quarters but could not get past Carson City Crystal, falling 45-29 on Saturday. Just over a minute into the game, Jayden Colby got the Blackhawks started with a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0, but Carson City Crystyal scored the next 27 points.
MLive.com
Subscribers! Download your free photos from the Hopkins-Sparta showdown
SPARTA – MLive readers voted and our photographer was on hand to shoot all the OK Silver Conference action between Hopkins and Sparta. And now, subscribers can get high-resolution downloads of their favorite photos from the game for free. Just scroll through the above gallery and click the “get photo” button below every photo you want.
Teammates support each other through COVID-19 grief
For two Zeeland East Chix football players, it’s not so much about the game but the people they play with.
'Team' effort of alumni, dozens of donors behind major upgrades to Muskegon athletic facilities
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Spearheaded by a group of dozens of donors, many of whom being district alumni, a number of the athletic facilities at Muskegon High School recently underwent a series of upgrades. Among them, the school’s new fitness facility, which, as of September, includes a suite of fully...
‘These courts are for everyone.’ Futsal kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) welcomed community members to Las Canchas Futbol Communitarias for a soft opening on Saturday. Futsal is a South American sport similar to soccer. Instead of being played on a large grass field, it is played on smaller hard-surface courts with five players on each team.
WZZM 13
Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
MLive.com
Alicia Córdoba becomes first female president of Aquinas College
Alicia Córdoba becomes first female president of Aquinas College. Alicia Córdoba reacts near her husband, George Blanchet, after being inaugurated as president of Aquinas College at Sturrus Sports and Fitness Center in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She is the Catholic college's ninth president and first female president. (Cory Morse | MLive.com) Get Photo.
Semitruck rolls over on I-196 ramp near Zeeland
A semitruck driver had to be extricated after a crash near Zeeland on Thursday.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
If you're a fan of chicken wings or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new restaurant location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
