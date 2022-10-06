Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
MLive.com
Former Michigan State RB records first NFL touchdown on 69-yard run
There’s the Kenneth Walker III we remember. After a quiet first few games of his NFL career, the former star Michigan State back broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints. The run marked...
MLive.com
Team Draymond or Team Poole? Warriors fight has MSU and Michigan fans taking sides
With the NBA regular season set to begin in less than two weeks, things have not been quite as rosy for the reigning NBA champions in the last 48 hours. Despite looking like contenders once again, contention within the team boiled over into a physical fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on Wednesday. Although Green issued an apology to his teammates on Thursday, a video published by TMZ on Friday morning has kept the fire burning around the situation.
MLive.com
Amani Oruwariye benched by Lions in New England, Amon-Ra St. Brown active
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye has been benched in New England, a stunning development for a veteran cornerback who once looked like he might cash in when his contract expires at the end of the season. He will watch the Detroit Lions fight for their season in street clothes, a healthy inactive for the first time since his rookie year.
MLive.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown limited to one of his worst games ever due to high ankle sprain
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amon-Ra St. Brown says he is dealing with a high ankle sprain, an injury notorious for being extremely painful to play through, and has a nasty habit of nagging those who try to do so anyway. St. Brown tried to do so anyway, without much success. The...
MLive.com
Live high school football updates from Week 7 in Michigan
(Please refresh to see updates) Week 7 games of the 2022 high school football season in Michigan are here and there are plenty of great games to watch across the state of Michigan. Follow along with MLive throughout the evening for score updates and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling.
MLive.com
Givani Smith among Red Wings placed on waivers
Givani Smith might have been hard-pressed to earn a spot in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup this season. Now, he might not even be on their 23-man roster. The Red Wings on Sunday waived Smith, the rugged winger who has struggled to find consistency and remain in the lineup the past two seasons.
MLive.com
14 ex-Tigers are in 2022 MLB playoffs: Do you remember all of them?
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers will once again be at home when the first round of the MLB playoffs opens on Friday afternoon. But plenty of old friends will still have a chance to make a run for the World Series.
MLive.com
NHL opening night prediction and odds for Sharks vs. Predators in Prague
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s been an exciting offseason for the NHL with blockbuster trades and some of the league’s biggest stars signing with new teams. The...
MLive.com
Lions lose Charles Harris from struggling defense; Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have the worst defense in the league. Now they’re going to have to figure out how to turn it around without two of their three most productive pass rushers in New England. Edge defender Charles Harris has been officially ruled out to play...
MLive.com
Lions’ Saivion Smith carted off via ambulance, taken to hospital with neck injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Saivion Smith is a practice-squad defensive back who earned the surprise start at safety on Sunday in New England. But Smith collapsed on his first play of the game because of a neck injury, and was taken directly to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Smith opened...
MLive.com
Lions cut K Austin Seibert, expected to go with practice-squader Michael Badgely
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell regretted sending Austin Seibert out there for that doomed 54-yard field goal in Minnesota. Now it seems Seibert won’t be sent out there again for the Lions at all, instead getting released on Friday afternoon. Detroit is now poised to go with Michael Badgely,...
MLive.com
Lions suffer worst shutout loss since 2001, set record for most failed 4th downs
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions brought the league’s best offense to New England. They left without any points at all in a 29-0 loss against the Patriots. That’s the organization’s worst shutout loss since falling 35-0 against the St. Louis Rams on Oct. 8, 2001, and their first shutout of any kind since a 20-0 setback against Carolina in 2018. That was their penultimate game under Matt Patricia, and it just might have ended that man’s reign right there if not for the Thanksgiving game lurking four days later.
MLive.com
Robert Hagg joins group vying for Red Wings’ third defense pairing
DETROIT – Add Robert Hagg to the mix of defensemen competing for spots on the Detroit Red Wings’ third pairing. Hagg was cleared to practice Friday without a non-contact jersey, 12 days after getting hit in the head with a puck during a training camp scrimmage. He won’t play in the final two preseason games, tonight against Toronto at Little Caesars Arena (7:30, Bally Sports Detroit) and Saturday at the Maple Leafs (7 p.m.) but is expected to be available for the season-opener one week from today.
MLive.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown could play in New England after practicing; no Charles Harris
ALLEN PARK -- It looks like Amon-Ra St. Brown is going to try to play in New England after all. The Lions’ budding star has been sidelined by an ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago when Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson landed on him. He did not play in the loss last weekend against Seattle, then continued to sit out practice this week.
MLive.com
Stanley Cup winner predictions 2022-23: Odds, analysis and season preview
It’s been an exciting offseason for the NHL with blockbuster trades and some of the league’s biggest stars signing with new teams. It is a little over three months since the Colorado Avalanche took down the Tampa Lightning to win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history. The first puck drop is nearly upon us, which means it’s time to lock in some futures bets, including who should win the 2023 Stanley Cup.
NHL・
MLive.com
BetMGM bonus code: Get a $1,000 risk-free bet for NFL today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. One of the greatest sportsbooks for football fans today is BetMGM, and you can claim up to $1,000 in risk-free bets with a...
MLive.com
Raiders vs. Chiefs predictions, player props and odds for MNF
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 5 will conclude with Monday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders picked up their...
MLive.com
Young players making Red Wings’ roster decisions more difficult
DETROIT – Several young players competing for roster spots with the Detroit Red Wings have maximized their opportunity in the preseason. If they are sent to Grand Rapids, in some cases it will be more due to numbers than their performance. Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno, forwards on the...
MLive.com
Instant observations: Lions hit rock bottom in 29-0 loss against Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions promised personnel changes to their league-worst defense. Their solution was to play former cornerback Saivion Smith at safety and former safety Will Harris at cornerback, both of whom wound up leaving the game. Smith left in an ambulance after just one play. His replacement,...
