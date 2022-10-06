FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions brought the league’s best offense to New England. They left without any points at all in a 29-0 loss against the Patriots. That’s the organization’s worst shutout loss since falling 35-0 against the St. Louis Rams on Oct. 8, 2001, and their first shutout of any kind since a 20-0 setback against Carolina in 2018. That was their penultimate game under Matt Patricia, and it just might have ended that man’s reign right there if not for the Thanksgiving game lurking four days later.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO