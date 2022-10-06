ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Team Draymond or Team Poole? Warriors fight has MSU and Michigan fans taking sides

With the NBA regular season set to begin in less than two weeks, things have not been quite as rosy for the reigning NBA champions in the last 48 hours. Despite looking like contenders once again, contention within the team boiled over into a physical fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on Wednesday. Although Green issued an apology to his teammates on Thursday, a video published by TMZ on Friday morning has kept the fire burning around the situation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Amani Oruwariye benched by Lions in New England, Amon-Ra St. Brown active

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye has been benched in New England, a stunning development for a veteran cornerback who once looked like he might cash in when his contract expires at the end of the season. He will watch the Detroit Lions fight for their season in street clothes, a healthy inactive for the first time since his rookie year.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Live high school football updates from Week 7 in Michigan

(Please refresh to see updates) Week 7 games of the 2022 high school football season in Michigan are here and there are plenty of great games to watch across the state of Michigan. Follow along with MLive throughout the evening for score updates and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Givani Smith among Red Wings placed on waivers

Givani Smith might have been hard-pressed to earn a spot in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup this season. Now, he might not even be on their 23-man roster. The Red Wings on Sunday waived Smith, the rugged winger who has struggled to find consistency and remain in the lineup the past two seasons.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

NHL opening night prediction and odds for Sharks vs. Predators in Prague

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s been an exciting offseason for the NHL with blockbuster trades and some of the league’s biggest stars signing with new teams. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
MLive.com

Lions suffer worst shutout loss since 2001, set record for most failed 4th downs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions brought the league’s best offense to New England. They left without any points at all in a 29-0 loss against the Patriots. That’s the organization’s worst shutout loss since falling 35-0 against the St. Louis Rams on Oct. 8, 2001, and their first shutout of any kind since a 20-0 setback against Carolina in 2018. That was their penultimate game under Matt Patricia, and it just might have ended that man’s reign right there if not for the Thanksgiving game lurking four days later.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Robert Hagg joins group vying for Red Wings’ third defense pairing

DETROIT – Add Robert Hagg to the mix of defensemen competing for spots on the Detroit Red Wings’ third pairing. Hagg was cleared to practice Friday without a non-contact jersey, 12 days after getting hit in the head with a puck during a training camp scrimmage. He won’t play in the final two preseason games, tonight against Toronto at Little Caesars Arena (7:30, Bally Sports Detroit) and Saturday at the Maple Leafs (7 p.m.) but is expected to be available for the season-opener one week from today.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Amon-Ra St. Brown could play in New England after practicing; no Charles Harris

ALLEN PARK -- It looks like Amon-Ra St. Brown is going to try to play in New England after all. The Lions’ budding star has been sidelined by an ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago when Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson landed on him. He did not play in the loss last weekend against Seattle, then continued to sit out practice this week.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Stanley Cup winner predictions 2022-23: Odds, analysis and season preview

It’s been an exciting offseason for the NHL with blockbuster trades and some of the league’s biggest stars signing with new teams. It is a little over three months since the Colorado Avalanche took down the Tampa Lightning to win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history. The first puck drop is nearly upon us, which means it’s time to lock in some futures bets, including who should win the 2023 Stanley Cup.
NHL
MLive.com

BetMGM bonus code: Get a $1,000 risk-free bet for NFL today

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. One of the greatest sportsbooks for football fans today is BetMGM, and you can claim up to $1,000 in risk-free bets with a...
GAMBLING
MLive.com

Raiders vs. Chiefs predictions, player props and odds for MNF

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 5 will conclude with Monday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders picked up their...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLive.com

Young players making Red Wings’ roster decisions more difficult

DETROIT – Several young players competing for roster spots with the Detroit Red Wings have maximized their opportunity in the preseason. If they are sent to Grand Rapids, in some cases it will be more due to numbers than their performance. Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno, forwards on the...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Instant observations: Lions hit rock bottom in 29-0 loss against Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions promised personnel changes to their league-worst defense. Their solution was to play former cornerback Saivion Smith at safety and former safety Will Harris at cornerback, both of whom wound up leaving the game. Smith left in an ambulance after just one play. His replacement,...
DETROIT, MI

