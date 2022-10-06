ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

MLive.com

Michigan State football extends PWO offer to Dexter athlete Micah Davis

Micah Davis came into the season as one of the top defensive backs in the Ann Arbor area and the senior safety has caught the eye of one Big Ten program. Michigan State’s football team extended a preferred walk-on opportunity to the Dexter standout on Thursday, Davis announced on Twitter.
DEXTER, MI
NewsBreak
Football
MLive.com

Eastern Michigan football makes history with big win over WMU

KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time in program history, Eastern Michigan picked up its fourth consecutive win over Western Michigan, and the Eagles’ 45-23 triumph on Saturday at Waldo Stadium was also their largest margin of victory over the Broncos in the series’ 58 meetings. The...
YPSILANTI, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines

A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
