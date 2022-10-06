Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Michigan football falls in AP Top 25 after win at Indiana
A 6-0 start and back-to-back road victories weren’t enough this week to impress the media, which has dropped Michigan out of the top four in the weekly rankings. The Wolverines fell from No. 4 to No. 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, unveiled Sunday, as part of a broader shuffling up top.
Michigan football’s run as a double-digit favorite appears over
The streak lasted six games, but for the first time all season Michigan football is no longer a double-digit favorite to win a football game. This week, the number is just a touchdown. The Wolverines opened as seven-point betting favorites for their game against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday...
Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup
Michigan vs Penn State: Who is favored to win?Way-Too-Early Prediction. This coming Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. As we speak (the new rankings have not been released yet), Michigan is No. 4 and Penn State...
A fallen Michigan football coach, a silent stadium and moments that remind us who we are
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former —and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent. They agreed, without discussion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Snap counts, PFF grades: What to make of Michigan’s pass rush vs. Indiana
Michigan is 6-0 heading into a top-10 matchup against Penn State, but it needed a big second half against Indiana on Saturday to remain unbeaten. The Wolverines’ offense found a rhythm and scored three unanswered touchdowns, while the defense bowed up and held the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2) to just 29 yards in the final two quarters.
Michigan State football's Jaden Mangham carted off field after tackle vs. Ohio State
Editor's note: Updated to reflect Mangham's condition after the game. EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s Jaden Mangham was taken off the field Saturday following a head-to-head collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. ...
No. 4 Michigan finds second-half spark to avoid upset at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It took more than a half of football, and getting backed up on their own goal line to help jump-start a slumping offense, but Michigan football found a way. An 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive midway through the third quarter and an aggressive, productive defensive front allowed...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan missing WR Roman Wilson, two others vs. Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan’s football team will be down two key playmakers on offense Saturday, blunting its passing attack some. Wide receiver Roman Wilson and tight end Erick All are both out against Indiana (Noon, FOX), a team spokesman confirms, after not making the trip to Bloomington. Wilson...
Michigan assistant Mike Hart carted off after collapsing at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tragedy struck the Michigan sideline Saturday afternoon, and it had nothing to do with a player. Assistant coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during Michigan’s game against Indiana and had to be carted off the field at Memorial Stadium, a scary moment that had players from both teams take a knee.
Michigan’s Mike Hart stable in hospital after sideline scare
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — All signs point to a recovery for Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart, who was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after suffering a medical issue on the sideline at Indiana. Hart was carted off the Memorial Stadium field with 4:54 left in the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10...
MLive.com
Michigan State football extends PWO offer to Dexter athlete Micah Davis
Micah Davis came into the season as one of the top defensive backs in the Ann Arbor area and the senior safety has caught the eye of one Big Ten program. Michigan State’s football team extended a preferred walk-on opportunity to the Dexter standout on Thursday, Davis announced on Twitter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Takeaways, observations from Michigan’s victory over Indiana
Michigan survived an early road scare Saturday at Indiana, outscoring the Hoosiers 21-0 in the second half for a 31-10 victory. The Wolverines improved to 6-0, setting up an undefeated showdown against Penn State next week. Here are Michigan observations and takeaways from the game:. *Who knows what was said...
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan football makes history with big win over WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time in program history, Eastern Michigan picked up its fourth consecutive win over Western Michigan, and the Eagles’ 45-23 triumph on Saturday at Waldo Stadium was also their largest margin of victory over the Broncos in the series’ 58 meetings. The...
Michigan vs. Indiana live updates: Wolverines regain lead in second half
Another Hoosiers drive was thwarted by a Michigan sack. Freshman edge Derrick Moore pressured Connor Bazelak on second down to force an incompletion and then sacked him on third down, becoming the sixth Wolverine to record one today. Michigan 24, Indiana 10. 12:45 – Michigan drive starts on own 44...
Michigan injury report, keys to victory: Indiana shines in one area
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sandwiched in between two games that may determine Michigan’s trajectory this season is Indiana, a scrappy, middling Big Ten team Jim Harbaugh knows well. The Hoosiers knocked off the Wolverines in 2020 in Bloomington, Michigan’s first loss there since 1987, capping what had been...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines
A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get blanked by the Patriots
It’s not looking pretty for the Detroit Lions heading into their bye week. Detroit (1-4) lost 29-0 to the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 5. The last time the Lions got shutout was back in November 2020, when the Carolina Panthers and former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker beat them 20-0 in one of Matt Patricia’s final games as head coach.
Video recap: Lions limp into bye week after 29-0 shellacking in New England
The Detroit Lions (1-4) are limping into their early bye week after getting hammered 29-0 by the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 5 action. Detroit didn’t covert one of its six fourth-down attempts, failing to score despite three trips inside the red zone. And the defense wasn’t much...
Inside the locker room: Patriots made stopping Lions’ T.J. Hockenson a key in shutout win
T.J Hockenson had a career-best performance last week. And with the Detroit Lions limping into Week 5, it makes sense to hear the New England Patriots say they made stopping the tight end a priority in their 29-0 win. Hockenson had eight receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns against...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0