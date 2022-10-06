ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Two women steal $1.4K of clothing from Kohl’s, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two women who stole from a Kohl’s in Cordova.

On Sep. 29 at approximately 12:15 PM, two women walked into a Kohl’s on Germantown Parkway.

The two put 27 pieces of clothing into a shopping cart, then left without paying, police said.

Police also said that the value of the stolen items is $1,436.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot.

Suspect #1 was described as a woman with long black hair, wearing a multi-colored shirt.

Suspect #2 was described as a woman wearing a blue shirt, with a black shower cap on her head.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

Comments / 20

nobodycaresaboutthelaws
3d ago

Thieves are the reason costs keep going up on clothes there! They are not just taking from Kohl's they are stealing from taxpayers and customers.

orianna rodriguez
3d ago

lol weren't the other day 2 dudes that did the same thing? they prob going to a party together 😂

Esmeralda
3d ago

Trash…….one day is payday…and The Lord says thou shall not steal…. I hear it’s really hot down below!

