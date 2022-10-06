Two women steal $1.4K of clothing from Kohl’s, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two women who stole from a Kohl’s in Cordova.

On Sep. 29 at approximately 12:15 PM, two women walked into a Kohl’s on Germantown Parkway.

The two put 27 pieces of clothing into a shopping cart, then left without paying, police said.

Police also said that the value of the stolen items is $1,436.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot.

Suspect #1 was described as a woman with long black hair, wearing a multi-colored shirt.

Suspect #2 was described as a woman wearing a blue shirt, with a black shower cap on her head.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

