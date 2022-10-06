Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
UK's economy may not recover to pre-COVID levels before 2024
The current challenges have prompted experts to predict that the UK economy may not return to pre-pandemic levels before 2024. This indicates that economic growth may be restricted until the next general elections. UK households and businesses are struggling with soaring costs. There has been significant financial chaos in the...
kalkinemedia.com
New data claims 50 pubs closing every month: Which stocks to watch?
Amid rising inflationary pressures, 50 pubs are downing their shutters in England and Wales, a new analysis has revealed. Between June-end and September, 150 pubs were either demolished or turned into offices and homes. The hospitality sector is one of the worst sectors to take a hit during the UK's...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which Industry is thriving amidst the fears of recession?
The fears of recession have gripped various industries over the world. With global tumbling on multiple instances and industries shaking up, diverse industries and businesses are grappling with dire possibilities. But the sky looks pretty clear for the superyacht industry. Well, how is it faring? In this segment we explore the same.
kalkinemedia.com
UK market remains nervous as gilt yields rise
UK Market: The UK market was trading in red as investors were nervous over volatility in the market following the rising borrowing costs for the government. At around 1:30 pm GMT+1, the FTSE 100 index was trading 0.1% lower while the FTSE 250 was trading more than half percentage point down. The government's long-term borrowing costs have hit record highs after the Bank of England's £65bn bailout to induce stability in the financial markets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Can increasing interest rate reduce country's inflation levels?
The relationship between interest rates and inflation is two-fold. The inflation rate determines the direction of interest rates; alternatively, interest rates impact the direction of inflation. An impetus is required to boost economic growth for economies with low inflation. Central banks use lower interest rates to bring about this drastic change. In this segment we explore the impact of interest rates on inflation.
kalkinemedia.com
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) secures commitments for $5.5M placement to fuel WA and NSW exploration
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) has received bidding commitments for its AU$5.5 million placement. The placement will help expedite exploration across the high priority lithium assets at Karonie and Lake Rebecca. The company also plans to channelise the funds towards its advanced suite of base and battery metals projects in New South...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?
Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : UN Agency Warns of Global Recession
A United Nations agency has warned worldwide central banks that increasing interest rates could lead to a global recession. Central banks across the globe have continuously hiked interest rates this year in an effort to combat rising inflation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US stocks remain unsettled after wholesale inflation report
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged higher, though trading remain unsettled on Wall Street Wednesday after a report showed that inflation remains very hot. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 1:17 p.m. Eastern. The index was roughly evenly split between gainers and losers. Different sectors have the market have been alternating between leading and lagging throughout the day.
kalkinemedia.com
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) delivers highly encouraging results at early-stage manganese extraction
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) has achieved up to 91% manganese leach extraction in early-stage leaching test work for the Flanagan Bore Project. The Company looks to apply the learnings from these tests to ongoing detailed leaching, purification and crystallisation test work. BCA has now initiated further Scoping Level test work programs,...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s weighing on Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) share price?
Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) released a company update through the ASX today (11 October 2022). Its gross profit margin dropped during the first quarter of financial year 2023 (FY23). The company has not shared any update on FY23 earnings. The share price of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) has been falling...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Core (ASX:CXO) shares faring after Finniss mine opening?
Core officially opened the Finniss lithium mine yesterday. On the back of the news, the company’s shares closed at AU$1.14 apiece on October 10. At 2.39 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.16 per share, up by 1.97%. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading at...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX to open on a dip I Tabcorp to invest in Dabble
The Australian share market is set to start the week on a lower note. Tabcorp is to make a strategic investment in Dabble Sports. Core Lithium announced Primero has been awarded a new contract at the Finniss Lithium Project. Beach Energy reports that two of its directors will retire from the board.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Should you explore gold during inflation as an hedge?
Hedging is a risk management strategy that is aimed at protecting investments. The technique is used to mitigate various risks and avoid the potential negative impacts. The practice only offsets the risk of losses from other assets. Gold is majorly considered as a lucrative hedge. But is it good enough?
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What's pushing ASX200 up 0.5%? | Helloworld (ASX:HLO) suggests travel rebound
In todays show we cover: Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO), Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) and DW8 (ASX:DW8). The Australian share market is currently trading on a positive note. The S&P/ASX200 index is up today, gaining 30.50 points or 0.46 per cent, despite crossing below its 20-day moving average. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining 0.98 per cent. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) in news?
Aurelia shares closed at AU$0.14 per share today, 32.56% down. The company informed that Federation mine feasibility study confirms that it is one of the great discoveries in the Cobar Basin. For funding Federation base metals project, the company is currently assessing multiple funding options. Shares of Australian mining and...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists five major earnings to watch this week
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) noted a jump of over five per cent in its Q2 FY22 revenue. Delta Air (NYSE: DAL) would report its financial results on October 13, at 10 am EDT. Morgan Stanley and U.S. Bancorp are likely to post their earnings this week. The third quarter earnings...
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 falls with 3.5% unemployment dip
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Tuesday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing around 0.7 per cent. This came with the release of the latest unemployment figures, which showed that the UK unemployment rate continues to be at its lowest levels in almost 50 years, tumbling to 3.5% in the three months to August. Nevertheless, the number of employed people dropped by 109,000 over the quarter as more people stopped looking for work. Additionally, inflation-adjusted pay growth excluding bonuses plunged yet again over the quarter to 5.4%.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Dubber (ASX:DUB) shares in red today?
Suspension of trading in Dubber shares has been lifted today (10 October 2022). The company shared an adjustment in its yearly revenue via ASX announcement on 7 October. Peter Pawlowitsch, executive director of Dubber would head the company’s finance function, as an interim arrangement. Dubbers CFO would leave the...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 to rise; NASDAQ ends at 2-year low
The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 19 points or 0.3% higher. On Monday, the benchmark index closed 1.4% lower at 6,667.8 points. The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday despite a weak...
Comments / 0