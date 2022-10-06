UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Tuesday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing around 0.7 per cent. This came with the release of the latest unemployment figures, which showed that the UK unemployment rate continues to be at its lowest levels in almost 50 years, tumbling to 3.5% in the three months to August. Nevertheless, the number of employed people dropped by 109,000 over the quarter as more people stopped looking for work. Additionally, inflation-adjusted pay growth excluding bonuses plunged yet again over the quarter to 5.4%.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO