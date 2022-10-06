Read full article on original website
Curt Sitzmann – Citizen of the Day
Curt Sitzmann is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Curt is very involved with Le Mars Community Theater and always willing to lend a hand and share a smile. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM News for Tuesday, October 11
Precinct workers for the general election in Plymouth County next month will get a pay raise. The Board of Supervisors this morning approved esolution which establishes an increase in the hourly pay rate from 10 dollars to $11.50 for election workers. Auditor Stacey Feldman set the higher rate, and has the authority to do so, Feldman says surrounding counties pay a flat rate to precinct workers. Plymouth County pays by the hour. In addition, Feldman says in the 2020 election, precinct chairs and co-chairs were paid an extra 20 dollars flat fee, and all Precinct Election Officials were compensated at the federal mileage rate. That will continue in the upcoming elections. There will be approximately 100 precinct employees working the 11 Plymouth precincts next month.
Le Mars Apartment Fire
On October 9th at 11:56pm the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to an apartment building on fire at 1070 7th Ave SE. The building is owned by Fred and Pete Zenk of Le Mars. Upon arrival firefighters encountered heavy fire on the south exterior side of the building. The fire was burning on the second and third floor exterior decks of the building and into the attic and roof. There are six apartments in this section of the 18-unit building. Firefighters made a quick knockdown on the exterior of the building and then made entry into the building. At the same time police officers and sheriff’s deputies were evacuating the residents of the apartments. Firefighters put out fire in two apartments and the attic of the building. An aerial ladder truck was used to reach the roof to put out the fire in the roof area as well. All occupants were able to get out of the building and four cats were located by firefighters and were also fine. Firefighters were on scene for around two hours fighting this fire and investigating.
Love’s Ribbon Cutting
Le Mars Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting this morning to officially welcome Love’s Travel Stop at their new facility along US Highway 75 in Le Mars. To mark the occasion, Love’s General Manager Jason Mains also presented contributions to local programs: $1000 to Le Mars Police K9 program; $1000 to Le Mars Community Schools’ computer science program; and $500 to Children’s Miracle Network.
Merrill Rollover Accident
At approximately 3:30 Monday afternoon a roll-over located north of Hometown Mobility in Merrill was called into Le Mars dispatch.
