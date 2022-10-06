Read full article on original website
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Wednesday: Netflix Sets Release Date for Addams Family Series
Netflix’s Wednesday finally has a premiere date and — twist! — it’s a Wednesday! The sleuthing, supernaturally infused Addams Family mystery bows Wednesday, Nov. 23. Set your plans, accordingly. “Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make...
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
‘The Last Manhunt’ Trailer Puts Jason Momoa in the Middle of the Wild West [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Last Manhunt, an upcoming Western starring Jason Momoa as a deadly bounty hunter outlaw. Inspired by true events, the movie will tell the story of the last manhunt that took place in the Wild West in the early 1900s. The trailer introduces...
Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’
Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
Macaulay Culkin Carries Son, 1, On Farmer’s Market Trip With Brenda Song: Photo
Macaulay Culkin, 42, and Brenda Song, 34, got into the fall spirit with their 1-year-old son Dakota on Thursday, October 6. The family of three visited the Pasadena farmer’s market in California, where Macaulay lovingly held his son in his arms, while Brenda trailed behind them. Dakota looked absolutely adorable with his mohawk hairdo that he’s been rocking since at least April.
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Black Adam on Track to Become Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Box Office Opening Ever
All eyes are on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming DC Comics movie Black Adam, which now stands as the great hope for rekindling a larger DC Films Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. Analysts have been trying to predict whether or not Black Adam could reach the coveted billion-dollar mark at the global box office – which is far from a certainty for the DC brand. Well, Warner Bros. and The Rock will be happy to hear that current projections place Black Adam on track to be Dwayne Johnson's biggest movie opening ever!
Netflix’s new No. 1 movie is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — and it’s based on a Stephen King novel
October is the perfect time for watching scary movies with all the lights switched off, and Netflix is hoping to ensnare horror fans with its latest film based on a short story from legendary author Stephen King. And it appears to have worked. Named Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the spooky flick...
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
In a first, Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel will play in theaters for a week
Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week.
HBO Max Shares Its First Look at the 'Scooby-Doo' Spin-Off Adult-Animated Series 'Velma'
HBO Max has taken to social media to tease its upcoming Scooby Doo spin-off Velma, featuring Mindy Kaling as the lead voice actor and executive producer. Unlike Scooby-Doo, Velma, though still animated, is not suitable for kids. The first official poster reiterates that, featuring Velma Dinkley’s glasses splattered with blood.
Todd McFarlane Talks Spawn Look In New Movie, Wants Serious and Sophisticated (Exclusive)
Don't expect the Hellspawn to look "comic book-ish" in Todd McFarlane's Spawn, the long-in-the-works adaptation of the creator's Image comic book. The famed comic book artist and writer — who exclusively told ComicBook he's likely to step back from directing the Blumhouse reboot — is redeveloping the feature after hiring the writers of DC's Joker and Marvel's Captain America: New World Order. Also on board the project is The Walking Dead special effects make-up guru Greg Nicotero of KNB EFX Group, who has designed a "gritty, down-and-dirty" interpretation of Spawn, the hellish hero known in a past life as Al Simmons (played by Jamie Foxx).
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - October 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Jason Momoa Is Ready to Take Us to His Dreamworld in 'Slumberland' Trailer
The premiere date of the upcoming Netflix adventure Slumberland may be a while away, but it’s never too soon to get a deeper look into its story. The movie stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman) as a man-beast who guides a little girl through an adventure in a dreamland where everything is possible. The fantasy provides a breakout role for young actor Marlow Barkley, who makes her feature film acting debut after starring on ABC sitcom Single Parents.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
'The Wonder' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
If you love gritty period dramas and gripping psychological thrillers, you will not want to miss The Wonder on Netflix. Starring Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh, The Wonder follows the story of English nurse Lib Wright, who in the decade after the Great Famine is sent to the Irish Midlands to watch over a young girl who has allegedly not eaten in four months, surviving on only "manna from heaven."
