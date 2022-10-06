ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Castellanos had already carried quite a load with his bat. When the Philadelphia Phillies needed his glove in the ninth inning, he didn’t let them down. Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves 7-6 in the opener of their NL Division Series on Tuesday. The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011. They followed up their wild-card sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a victory over the team that finished 14 games ahead of them in the NL East.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO