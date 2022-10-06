Read full article on original website
Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie vs. Democrat Matt Lehman: 3 issues in race for Congress
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie hasn't had trouble getting reelected since he joined Congress in 2012, but that hasn't deterred Democrat Matt Lehman from fighting for his seat in the Nov. 8 election. Lehman, an entrepreneur in medical research, is working to win over voters in the state's 4th Congressional District, which covers Jefferson County's neighboring Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties as well Northern Kentucky and part of northeastern Kentucky. ...
Abortion rights advocates win in Arizona, Ohio with new rulings
Restrictive abortion laws were temporarily struck down Friday in Ohio and Arizona, two states where abortion services have been in flux in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. In Ohio, a six-week abortion ban is indefinitely blocked while a state constitutional challenge brought by the ACLU of Ohio...
