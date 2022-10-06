Read full article on original website
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I have always been a gym junkie. It started with step class at Gold’s Gym in DeWitt, then I went to step class at the YMCA in Fayetteville. I dibbed and dabbed into running, and it was not until 2016 that I really became a “runner.” I had workouts on demand and would do insanity max 30 workouts with the famous Shaun T and any other workouts. Again, I was a workout junkie, always trying to lose weight, tone, and maintain my endurance. However, I struggled with weight loss, it seemed that I would always plateau. I thought I was eating right with small portions and veggies with almost every meal. I would only splurge on the weekends. Well, it was not until 2021 that I decided to take a leap of faith and not just focus on my workouts, but also instead take a closer look at my nutrition.
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
A Manlius woman appeared on “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, becoming the sixth person from Central New York to compete on the classic TV quiz show in the past six months. Jo Austin, a retired IT project manager, challenged returning champion Cris Pannullo and Colorado professor Jeff Parker on the Oct. 6 episode of “Jeopardy!” Pannullo had won the previous four games and was a favorite for the upcoming Tournament of Champions, host Ken Jennings said.
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
The Oswego chapter of the YMCA held its annual Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 1 and 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Washington Square Park. The Pumpkin Festival, which is co-sponsored by the City of Oswego, included local vendors, live music and carnival rides. The festival is a fundraiser for YMCA programs. Craft stands and vendors were available. Fort Ontario volunteers were in colonial garb and the Girl Scouts were providing lunch and dinner refreshments. Ontario Amusements, an Oswego amusement ride company, provided several kiddie rides, including the Dizzy Dragon and the Hampton Car Ride.
Syracuse, N.Y. – A person crashed a stolen car into a house in Syracuse on Sunday, separating a set of concrete steps from the home, police said. A mother, along with her two-year-old daughter, were upstairs asleep in the home when she heard a loud noise and felt the house shake. Audreanya Pelosi, 32 of Syracuse, came downstairs to discover the car smashed into the front entrance.
