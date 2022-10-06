ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

FXDailyReport.com

AUD/JPY Double Bottom Breakout, Rally to Follow?

AUDJPY seems to have broken above the neckline of its double bottom pattern on the hourly time frame, signaling that a rally of the same height as the formation is due. The chart pattern spans around 200 pips, so the resulting uptrend could take AUDJPY up to the 96.00 major psychological level next.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Aims to Cross Parity as US Jobs Data Top Estimates

After a vertical rally following a break over the 0.9732-0.9850 consolidation, the EUR/USD currency pair is currently testing the psychological resistance of 1.0000. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) is seeing heavy selling, the major is gearing up to obliterate the parity. Once the DXY breaks below the key support of 110.00, we can expect to see a sharp decline.
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Above 145.360

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 145.363. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA. As a result,...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

Deutsche Börse Improves by 15% for September

The cash businesses of the Deutsche Börse, a German trading institution, increased by 15% monthly (MoM) to €113.63B last month. Nevertheless, the quantity lowered -by 16% yearly (YoY) from €135.11B in September last year. These numbers are comprised in Deutsche Börse’s September 2022 financial markets trading activity, which was posted on Tuesday.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 04, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index continues the bearish correction with another bearish close. The index will target the 110.00 support level where traders could prepare for long positions in the U.S dollar. As long as the index continues printing higher highs and higher lows, traders better avoid entering short positions in the U.S dollar.
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

Despite Recent Slide, GBP/JPY Still Up 0.32% This Week

The GBP/JPY currency pair fell even more because people were worried that the Fed’s dovish turn might not happen. This was because US economic data was sending mixed signals before Friday’s jobs report. US stocks ended the day with big losses, which made people feel bad. At 162.07, GBP/JPY is trading close to several DMAs.
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Extends Weekly Declines After Finding Resistance

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday extended the current weekly declines to trade below 0.9685 after finding strong trendline resistance at 0.9712. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line....
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/NZD Range Resistance at 1.7450 to Hold?

EURNZD has been trading inside a range, finding support at the 1.7130 area and resistance near the 1.7450 minor psychological mark. The top of the range is currently being tested, and technical indicators are pointing to another move down. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA for now, reflecting...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Falls to 1.1100 on Fed Hawkishness, US NFP in Focus

The GBP/USD broke below its consolidation range in Tokyo, which was between 1.1145 and 1.1173. At 1.1112, the cable is close to its low from Thursday, and it is expected to fall below 111.00. As the S&P500 builds a cushion, the risk profile is waiting for new information from the index. It’s hard to tell if adjusting inventory will lead to more or less something.
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CHF Double Top Reversal Pattern Forming

USDCHF might be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as the pair is forming a double top on its hourly chart. Price has yet to test the neckline support around the .9800 major psychological mark. A break lower could set off a drop that’s at least the same height...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

CHF/JPY Symmetrical Triangle Breakout Soon?

CHFJPY has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, and price is approaching the peak of the formation to suggest that a breakout is due soon. Technical indicators seem to be pointing to a bullish breakout, as the 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA. Also, the 200 SMA is in line with the triangle bottom to add to its strength as support.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

Bitcoin Pulls Back Off 3-Week Highs to Trade at $19,592

The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines towards $19,345 after pulling back off current 3-week highs of about $20,487 earlier in the week. The pioneer cryptocurrency continues to trade within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The BTC/USD made a late rebound on Friday, climbing to the...
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Bulls Could Return If Dollar Stabilises

The Canadian dollar has tried to recover after the US currency and crude oil market rallied. In Asia, the USD/CAD currency pair stood at 1.3595, down 0.155. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has dipped from its overnight high of 111.735 as markets price out hopeful speculation on a Federal Reserve pivot.
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Falls to Trade at 1.1085 After US Jobs Data

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended current weekly declines to about 1.1084 after peaking earlier in the week at about 1.1498. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

