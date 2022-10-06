Read full article on original website
Marvel's gay wedding, DC superhero out of the closet
This morning, the ladies of The View confirmed a long-rumored wedding announcement: An openly gay member of the X-Men will propose to his partner, with the marriage scheduled to take place in Astonishing X-Men #51. The French Canadian superhero Northstar became Marvel's first openly homosexual superhero in 1992, and although it took nearly two decades for the guy to get a boyfriend, give Marvel credit for diving headfirst into the gay marriage debate, even at the risk of a stern blog post by Bristol Palin. The ladies of The View had a relatively subdued reaction. Avowed comic book fan Whoopi Goldberg loved it. Joy Behar noted that X-Men is "a cutting-edge comic strip," which is inaccurate in just so many ways, but also joked: "You think Batman and Robin could come out of the closet?"
Watch Lisa make Lady Gaga cry on 'The Simpsons' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Lady Gaga is coming to Springfield this Sunday? To paraphrase Mr. Burns: "Eggcellent!" Seriously, she's bringing the egg (er, vessel) — along with 18 different costumes and who knows what else — to the season finale of Fox's The Simpsons. How exactly does the monster pop star wind up in town? When Lisa's scheme to boost her popularity at school goes horribly wrong, Gaga, who happens to be chugging past Springfield on the Gaga Express, magically intuits that her help is needed. She's determined to cheer up Lisa — and the rest of Springfield — by all means necessary, including through song and flash mob. In this clip from the episode, you will see that Lisa isn't exactly going gaga for Gaga, and that hurts Gaga's feelings. And when Gaga's feelings get hurt, something priceless happens.
Stephen Colbert talks Maxim Hot 100
Mila Kunis, Charlize Theron, and Stephen Colbert? One of these things is exactly like the others. The funnyman returned to the Report last night after an extended vacation, and there was a bit of news he had to catch up on. Namely, the fact that Maxim magazine named him one of the 100 Hottest Women in the World — number 69, to be specific. The fact that the award was reader-voted may have something to do with it.
Will Smith smacks reporter at 'Men in Black III' premiere
In today's slamdunk viral video news, TMZ just posted a clip of Hollywood nice guy Will Smith physically lashing out at a frisky Ukrainian reporter at the start of the red carpet of Men in Black III's Moscow premiere today. The reporter, from Ukranian TV channel 1+1, asks Smith for...
All Is Vanity review – studenty, stroppy self-conscious drama with a teetering fourth wall
This lo-fi meta chamber piece from Marcos Mereles had its initial outing at the 2021 London film festival and its release this week confirms it as a self-referential and studenty piece of work, the movie equivalent of a university production at the Edinburgh fringe. It does, however, have some occasionally amusing bits of Beckettian dialogue: “Shall we go somewhere together?” “Do you like Belfast?” After a pause: “No, I don’t.”
Teen Wolf: The Movie gets 2023 premiere date and sneak peek of Allison's return
There won't be a full moon on Jan. 26, 2023 — it's going to be a waxing crescent, we checked — but the werewolves are still going to be out on that date ... because that's when Teen Wolf: The Movie will finally premiere. The news was revealed...
How Hellraiser taught star Odessa A'zion to love Cenobites and fear dentists
Until recently Odessa A'zion had just a passing interest in the Hellraiser horror movie franchise, which dates back to 1987 with writer-director Clive Barker's original film. "I was definitely familiar with it, I feel like everybody knows Hellraiser," she tells EW. "But I wasn't obsessed with it." That changed after the actress scored the lead role of Riley in David Bruckner's franchise reboot Hellraiser (on Hulu now).
Wolf Pack creator details how new teen werewolf show is going to be different from Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis is back with another teen werewolf show called Wolf Pack, but it actually has zero connection to Teen Wolf and he promises it's going to be a totally different series. Davis stopped by EW's New York Comic Con video suite on Friday with the stars...
Teen Wolf: The Movie stars reveal Crystal Reed is playing a new 'version' of Allison
How in the heck is Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) back from the dead for Teen Wolf: The Movie? Thanks to the stars stopping by EW's New York Comic Con video suite on Friday to discuss the upcoming Paramount+ film, we now know the answer may be a little more complicated than you think.
The Wheel of Time cast teases new faces and 'massive' scale in season 2
The Wheel of Time season 2 doesn't have a release date yet, but several cast members appeared alongside showrunner Rafe Judkins at New York Comic Con on Friday to tease what's in store for the future of the Amazon Prime Video fantasy series. Rosamund Pike, who plays the Aes Sedai...
Interview with the Vampire recap: Louis embarks on a taste of New Orleans
How many live foxes would you watch being consumed for a chance to eat a meal like that?. Daniel's (Eric Bogosian) conversation with Louis (Jacob Anderson) continues over a multi-course dinner that looks unfairly delicious as Interview With the Vampire serves up a second episode seasoned with romance, humor, and cruelty. Let's dine.
Death of a Salesman review: A Black Willy Loman ponders who gets access to The American Dream
There's never not a good time to revive Death of a Salesman, a quintessential play about The American Dream, or rather, the fantasy, failure, and death of The American Dream. Since the play premiered in 1949, the late Arthur Miller's Greek tragedy for the land and home of the free and brave has been relevant at various points in the nation's history — the question is how to make it vital.
The Mysterious Benedict Society cast, creators tease Tony Hale's 'cult leader' turn in season 2
In The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2, the villain just wants to make everyone happy. Doesn't sound too bad, right?. Wrong. When the cast and showrunners of the Disney+ series stopped by EW's New York Comic Con video suite on Friday, they revealed that one of Tony Hale's two roles — Dr. L.D. Curtain, the evil twin of Mr. Benedict — is going to be like a "cult leader" this season with his new mission of selling happiness to people.
Fiona Apple journeys to Middle-earth with a new song for The Rings of Power
Fiona Apple is heading to Mordor. It's been more than two years since the release of her Grammy-winning record Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and now the acclaimed songwriter is back with a new track, adapted straight from the pages of J.R.R. Tolkien's writing. Apple teamed up with The Lord of...
Patton Oswalt, Whitney Cummings, more cheer Ariel Elias' response to beer-throwing MAGA heckler
Hecklers are one of the hazards of being a stand-up comedian but heckling becomes plain old assault when there's an unopened can of beer involved. Ariel Elias, a self-described Kentucky Jew, was performing a set at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. when she opened the floor to some audience questions. Big mistake.
The Rings of Power cast breaks down that epic battle and teases the 'colossal' finale
The upcoming season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is so top secret, even some of the cast members don't know what happens in it. EW sat down with some of the Rings of Power cast at New York Comic Con on Friday, including Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Leon Wadham (Kemen), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel). There, they opened up about that climactic Southlands battle scene in episode 6, as well as what to expect in the much-hyped finale.
'America's Best Dance Crew': Every day they're shufflin' -- EXCLUSIVE CLIP
On the May 30 episode of America's Best Dance Crew, the four teams still left in the competition take on the music of the Party Rockers themselves — LMFAO. In an exclusive clip, all the crews get in the spirit by shufflin' in homage to the chart-topping Superstars. As is only right, there are animal prints and neon accents aplenty. To find out what song gets things party rockin', check out the clip below.
Jennifer Tilly says she tricked Bound costars into reuniting on Chucky
At New York Comic Con's Chucky panel on Friday, Jennifer Tilly claimed she used psychological trickery to convince Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano to join her for a Bound reunion on season 2 of the killer doll show. In June, Syfy confirmed that the three stars of the Wachowskis' 1996...
Actor Ray Buffer accused of stealing $600 worth of comics
Ray Buffer, an actor who had minor roles in Bullet Train, American Gigolo, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has been accused of stealing $600 worth of comic books from a store in San Diego. Southern California Comics alleges that the store captured Buffer on surveillance stealing and concealing comics under his...
Doom Patrol star remembers his very first scene: 'Going up a donkey's ass'
There's no show quite like Doom Patrol, that's for sure. Yes, it's a superhero series based on DC Comics characters, and there are a lot of those around these days. But what separates Doom Patrol from the likes of The Flash is the absurd, surreal tone — which became clear to the actors right from the start.
