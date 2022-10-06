Read full article on original website
Gabrielle Union’s Hybrid Spring Twists Serve as Major Protective Style Inspo for the Fall
We’re sure there’s a general consensus on the table that Gabrielle Union consistently serves. Be it fashion or beauty, Union is never one to disappoint or fall through on the hair and makeup inspiration and her recent update of hybrid Spring Twists speaks to just that. Union took...
Taylor Swift Admits 'Midnights' Track "Lavender Haze" Is About Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Over the last few weeks, Taylor Swift has been unveiling the names of songs featured on her upcoming album Midnights, in all different orders. Last night, the singer-slash-songwriter shared track 1, which is “Lavender Haze,” adding that it was inspired by her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. She...
Maude Apatow’s Earthy Eyeshadow Win Raving Reviews for Seasonal Trends
Autumn inherently brings out the best of us in makeup looks. Instinctively you want to reach for copper, deep brown and bronze tones for your hair update or even a simple lipstick choice when the leaves fall to the ground. Setting the tone for what we mean is our favorite “it girl,” Maude Apatow, who secretly beautifully displayed one of the season’s biggest trends: Earthy eyeshadow.
Storm Reid and Monica Star in Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Campaign
Storytelling is a central part of the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance partnership. Without fail, every installment has come with captivating visuals, from the Conversations Amongst Us campaign video to the Outside Clothes and Inside Voices drops. The aforementioned projects were made in partnership with a team of all Black New Balance creatives, marking a groundbreaking moment in the world of collaborations.
Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain suffers ‘mini stroke’ at 35
Former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Chris Fountain has revealed that he suffered a mini stroke.The actor, 35, said he was left “speaking like a toddler” after he woke up one morning in August and was unable to speak properly.Fountain told the Daily Mirror that he spent five days in a London hospital and was left fearing “life as I knew it was over”.Fountain was diagnosed with a Transient Ischaemic Attack (TIA), which is also known as a mini stroke, after a blood clot was lodged in his brain.While he has regained 90 per cent of his speech, the actor...
Richard Quinn Taps Clearpay to Create Interest-Free NFTs
Breakthrough designer Richard Quinn has teamed up with London Fashion Week partner Clearpay alongside the British Fashion Council, to offer fans a limited-edition rose NFT. Part of Quinn and Clearpay’s “London Fashion Week In Bloom” collaboration, the NFT takes cues from the designer’s recent Spring/Summer 2023 showcase which took place in September.
Ye Is Now Restricted on Instagram and Locked Out of Twitter
Following his problematic YEEZY show featuring “White Lives Matter” tees and a series of posts attacking numerous people, Ye has been restricted on Instagram and locked out of Twitter. The Meta-owned platform restricted the rapper to temporarily restrict his activities on the app, including posting, commenting and messaging....
De Beers Balances Statement and Minimalism with Latest Jewelry Collection
De Beers Jewellers drops its latest collection of jewelry pieces designed to encourage self-expression through mixed metal designs and hidden codes. The De Beers RVL Collection is comprised of a range of pendants, rings, and bracelets in 18k white gold adorned in diamonds, and black titanium with rose gold accents and a single hidden diamond. Inspired by De Beers’ monogram, the letters “D” and “B” are imprinted and arranged into the metal to form a cryptic code.
An Editor’s Photo Diary from Paris Fashion Week SS23
For the fourth and final fashion week of the month, thousands of guests flocked to one of the most glamorous cities in the world for a truly expansive showcase of both emerging and established designers. Paris Fashion Week was once again back in full force this season, arguably the busiest showcase from the month in its entirety.
