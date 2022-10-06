Read full article on original website
Parent News Network (PNN) covers funny bedtime challenges
Kid-ing with Kayla: The Parent News Network or PNN is a fun series created by two parent news reporters online. Kayla Sullivan and Shannon Lanier both report on their kids and parenthood experiences via TikTok and Instagram. The two decided to collaborate months ago and do a report on some bedtime struggles.
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
"Grimcutty" stars Sara Wolfkind and Uzman Ally, and writer/director John Ross discuss the themes of the internet themed horror movie.
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari begins ‘Happy Halloween Weekends’ filled with fall fun
If you’re looking for fall Halloween fun, look no further than Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari!. Their “Happy Halloween Weekends” offer all the rides and fun of Holiday World, with added fall fun!. Leah Koch-Blumhardt, fourth generation owner and director of communications, joined us Friday on...
McDonald’s announces return of Halloween pails — just in time for trick-or-treating
(CNN) — What’s spookier than a bit of Halloween-themed nostalgia?. McDonald’s has announced the return of its retro Halloween Pails, a long-standing tradition first released by the fast-food chain in 1986. The cute buckets will return to stores on October 18, according to a news release published by McDonald’s on Thursday. There are three variants: white McBoo, orange McPunk’n and green McGoblin.
‘Pet Pals TV’: Kokomo Cat Café
ININDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was at the “NAMI Walks Your Way” mental health walk, so Barney Wood joined Hanna Mordoh to discuss the Kokomo Cat Café.
