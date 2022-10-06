Read full article on original website
With severe flu season on the horizon, local medical experts push for vaccinations for all
GARDNER – Local medical experts are bracing for a worse-than-usual flu season over the next several months, and they are urging most residents to minimize their risk by getting a flu shot. One of the key indicators that this year’s flu season — which typically begins in October and peaks between December and February — could be more severe than in the past, according to Joan Doyle, director of infection prevention and control at Heywood Hospital, is...
Taiwan leader tells China force 'absolutely not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake competition within Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said.
Ron Insana: It's Time to Use an ‘All of the Above' Energy Policy to Break Up the OPEC+ Cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
The ‘Ice Bucket Challenge' Funded a New ALS Drug, But Experts Have Varying Opinions About Its Approval
Remember the "Ice Bucket Challenge" in 2014? All around the world, people were dumping buckets full of ice water on their heads and committing to donating money in support of a good cause. The challenge was started by two people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly referred to as "ALS"...
NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests. The North’s statement, released on the 77th birthday of its ruling Workers’ Party, is seen as an attempt to burnish Kim’s image as a strong leader at home amid pandemic-related hardships as he’s defiantly pushing to enlarge his weapons arsenal to wrest greater concessions from its rivals in future negotiations. “Through seven times of launching drills of the tactical nuclear operation units, the actual war capabilities … of the nuclear combat forces ready to hit and wipe out the set objects at any location and any time were displayed to the full,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said. KCNA said the missile tests were in response to recent naval drills between U.S. and South Korean forces, which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for the first time in five years.
Give legal rights to animals, trees and rivers, say experts
Granting legal rights and protections to non-human entities such as animals, trees and rivers is essential if countries are to tackle climate breakdown and biodiversity loss, experts have said. The authors of a report titled Law in the Emerging Bio Age say legal frameworks have a key part to play...
Asian shares extend losses as specter of recession looms
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares slipped on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after reopening from a weeklong holiday to news of a fresh set of lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases. The declines followed yet another dismal end to the week on Wall Street as...
