Read full article on original website
Related
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
NME
Arctic Monkeys announce third LA show for 2023 North American tour
Arctic Monkeys have added a third Los Angeles date to their 2023 North American tour. Tickets go on sale here at 10am PT today (October 7). The Sheffield band announced their run of North American dates earlier this week, sharing that they’d be kicking off the tour at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 25 and wrapping it up at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 29.
NME
System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” Serj Tankian in public by screaming ‘Chop Suey!’ lyrics
Serj Tankian has discussed how System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” the singer by screaming the lyrics to ‘Chop Suey!’ at him in public. The rock band’s iconic 2001 song opens with Tankian screaming the lyrics “wake up!” which has become a curse for him when going about his daily life, as he revealed.
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Includes Bat-Shaped Makeup Palette
Ozzy Osbourne has launched a signature makeup collection to bring "dark glamour" to cosmetics users. In partnership with the brand Rock & Roll Beauty, the limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection is available now. The line includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette, clearly inspired by the metal singer's...
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Korn’s Jonathan Davis has launched a pet company called Freak On A Leash
Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has founded his own pet brand titled Freak On A Leash, with products created as a "homage to the horror and rock music we love"
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
(G)I-DLE preview title track ‘Nxde’ and B-sides from forthcoming record ‘I Love’
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE have shared snippets of five tracks from their upcoming record ‘I Love’. On October 10, the five-member act unveiled an “audio snippet” video via their official YouTube channel, which included five of six tracks on their forthcoming release ‘I Love’ including its title track ‘Nxde’. The record, which will mark (G)I-DLE’s fifth mini-album arrives on October 17 at 6PM KST.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
NME
Yungblud announces short film, ‘Mars’
Yungblud has announced details of his upcoming short film ‘Mars’, sharing the official poster on his social media – see below. The film is based on Yungblud’s song of the same name, with the artist explaining on Instagram: “This all came from the idea that we could facilitate bringing characters to life by assembling a team of cast and crew that fully represent the communities who’s stories we wanted to tell.
Hans Zimmer announces new live album and European tour
German film score composer and music producer Hans Zimmer will tour Europe throughout May and June
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Jo Yu-ri to return with sophomore mini-album ‘Op.22 Y-Waltz: in Minor’ later this month
K-pop soloist and former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu-ri is set to make a comeback with her second mini-album in late October. On October 10 at Midnight KST, the singer unveiled a “mood poster” for the upcoming record, which is titled ‘Op.22 Y-Waltz : in Minor’. According to the image, Jo’s sophomore mini-album will be released on October 24 at 6PM KST, alongside a music video for its lead single ‘Loveable’.
NME
Weezer announce headlining set for Bali’s Road to Now Playing Festival
Weezer have revealed a second Indonesian tour date this November as part of Bali’s Road to Now Playing Festival showcases. The American rock band will perform a headlining set on the tour date, which will be held on November 29. Further details such as venue and ticket prices have not been revealed as the organisers have yet to officially announce the concert.
NME
Salem Ilese, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yun-jin and Kim Chae-won perform ‘Good Parts’ live
LE SSERAFIM vocalists Huh Yun-jin and Kim Chae-won recently performed one of the act’s upcoming B-sides ‘Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am)’ with singer-songwriter Salem Ilese. On the October 8 episodes of South Korean music show Music Universe K-909, the two LE SSERAFIM...
Metal Supergroup Covers Black Sabbath at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Foo Fighters cranked the gain to "11" at Tuesday Night's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, blazing through two Black Sabbath covers with a makeshift supergroup featuring Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach. Dave Grohl introduced the trio in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Steve Lacy adds second Sydney show to ‘Give You The World’ Australian tour
Steve Lacy has added a second Sydney show to his run of ‘Give You The World’ Australian tour dates to meet demand after upgraded venues sold out within minutes. Originally announcing the November run back in September, tickets for all four billed shows went on sale last Wednesday (October 5) but sold out within minutes.
NME
Tom Grennan praised for efforts to keep 2023 tour ticket prices low: “Nice to see an artist in touch with real life”
Tom Grennan has been praised for his efforts to make tickets for his 2023 UK arena tour as low as possible. “The pinch is real, and I take it very seriously,” the singer said. Last month, Grennan announced the biggest headline dates of his career alongside details of...
NME
Andy Bell releases ‘Flicker’ remix EP, announces two more EPs of acoustic songs and covers
Andy Bell has surprise-released an EP of remixes from his recent solo album ‘Flicker’, and announced that two further EPs – one comprising acoustic versions of ‘Flicker’ songs, and one comprising covers – will be released next month. Available to stream now – with...
CBS News
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
Comments / 0