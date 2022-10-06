Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Jennifer Gareis Teases a ‘Juicy Storyline’ Headed Right for Us
It’s always a good sign when the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful is excited about what’s coming up, and is Jennifer Gareis ever! On October 6, she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself “reading scripts in my office and can’t wait for you to see the juicy storyline [the show] has in store for you!”
msn.com
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: Mike Horton Returns to Salem — and Chad Shares a Kiss With [Spoiler]
The cure for Orpheus’ toxin is closer than anyone realizes. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of October 3 – 7, Kristen holds her enemies’ lives in her hands. Read what happens and watch the preview below. In Horton Square, Nancy is shocked...
tvinsider.com
New Blood on ‘Grey’s,’ Hilary Swank in ‘Alaska Daily,’ ‘Walker’s Western Prequel, ‘Nightline’ Streams, Creepy ‘Friend’
Grey’s Anatomy jumps six months to welcome new interns for Season 19. Oscar winner Hilary Swank headlines the issue-oriented Alaska Daily. A reboot spawns a prequel in the traditional Western setting of Walker Independence. ABC News’ Nightline launches a weekly streaming offshoot. The White Lotus’ Jake Lacy is a disturbing Friend of the Family in Peacock’s true-crime docudrama.
See 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Liz Say She's "Done" After Ed Accuses Her of Cheating
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Liz has reached her breaking point. In this exclusive sneak peek at the Oct. 9 episode, Liz exclaims she's "done" with fiancé Ed, after he accuses her of cheating. "He thinks I'm gonna...
Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner
Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
A New Mystery Movie Is Finally Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
'Francesca Quinn, P.I.' premieres Sunday, September 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It's the first new mystery movie on the channel since April 2022.
Dua Lipa Confirms Relationship Status After Stepping Out With Trevor Noah
Watch: Dua Lipa Reveals RELATIONSHIP STATUS Amid Trevor Noah Pics. Dua Lipa may have a few new rules as a single woman. A week after the 27-year-old was seen stepping out with Daily Show host Trevor Noah, the singer confirmed her true relationship status for the record. "For me, this...
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/21/22: The Hook Strikes Again!
As Port Charles reels from Brando’s death in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, The Hook sets their sights on another victim! Plus, Brook Lynn fights for her job, Portia offers assistance, Valentin tries to keep Victor in check, Alexis wants to make things right, and Anna isn’t being as careful as she thinks!
Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look
Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
digitalspy.com
Karen Pirie viewers call for season two after finale episode
Spoilers for Karen Pirie follow. Karen Pirie concluded on ITV tonight with its third and final episode, revealing to viewers the shocking twist in the decades-long murder case the titular detective has been trying to unravel. The finale of the limited series revealed that it was actually DCI Lawson who...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Threatened to Quit if the Schedule Didn’t Work Around His Weekly ‘Disappearance’ Routine
Actor James Arness took the schedule in his personal life so seriously that he almost quit 'Gunsmoke' to not allow the shooting schedule to conflict with it.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Sinner’ Season 4 On Netflix, Where Detective Harry Ambrose Solves His Final Case
When detective miniseries The Sinner first premiered in 2017, the show was mostly a vehicle for Jessica Biel, whose role as a mysterious murderer earned her an Emmy nomination. The show was originally supposed to be a limited series, but it was subsequently renewed for three more seasons with Bill Pullman starring as Detective Harry Ambrose, a veteran investigator who is occasionally haunted by cases past. Now available on Netflix, the fourth and final season of the show features Pullman at his finest, grizzled and determined to find out what happened to a young woman who seemingly vanished into thin...
Taylor Swift Reveals How She and Joe Alwyn Have Dealt With "Weird Rumors" Throughout Their 6-Year Romance
Watch: Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift Is The Queen of Easter Eggs. When it comes to the media frenzy around Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship, the couple can't seem to shake it off. The singer recently shared how tuning out the noise and shielding love from public scrutiny inspired the...
Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
This Is Us EP Teases Justin Hartley's CBS Pilot The Never Game: 'Imagine Kevin Pearson As an Action Hero'
Manny says “Haaaaaaasta la vista, baby?” The pilot for Justin Hartley‘s potential new series, The Never Game, started shooting today — an occasion that pilot director/executive producer Ken Olin marked by giving the public a hint at what’s in store. “Imagine Kevin Pearson as an action hero,” tweeted Olin, who was an executive producer on Hartley’s recently wrapped NBC drama This Is Us. “Yep. #NoTears.” CBS ordered a pilot for The Never Game in September 2021. The potential drama is based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel; it follows Hartley’s lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert...
Spooky Season Is Here: Get in the Spirit With These 15 New TV Shows and Movies
It's just a bunch of hocus pocus—and we can't get enough. Spooky season is officially here and Hollywood is running amok with TV treats to delight fans throughout October. There's nothing quite like putting on a cozy sweater, lighting some candles—just not the black flame one, of course—and turning on a scary show or movie to get us in the mood for Halloween. And there's no shortage of new offerings to choose from, including the long-awaited glorious return of the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, the premiere of The Midnight Club and the epic conclusion to the Halloween saga with Halloween Ends.
Collider
'The Rings of Power' Season 1 Finale Trailer Teases the Rise of Sauron and the Fall of Heroes
It's hard to believe that the finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season is nearly upon us, but as we approach the last week of waiting, the Prime Video series had a surprise in store for fans at attendance at this year's New York Comic Con panel — the first look at a new trailer for Season 1's last episode, which will premiere next Friday, October 14. The trailer not only recaps the journey we've been on thus far but tees up exciting reveals to come, including the forging of the titular Rings of Power and the continuing search for the Dark Lord Sauron.
James Pickens Jr.’s Wife: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Spouse Of Nearly 40 Years
James Pickens Jr., 67, is widely known for his character Dr. Richard Webber on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy. On the show, James is the husband of Catherine Avery (played by Debbie Allen), but when he is not at work he is the real-life husband of his wife, Gina Taylor-Pickens. Below is everything we know about Gina, their marriage, and their two kids!
