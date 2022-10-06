ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Mortgage Rates Are Soaring: Here's What You Need to Know as a First-Time Buyer

Mortgage products have been pulled, payments are doubling and lenders are backing out of agreed deals; concern and uncertainty among Brits trying to buy a home skyrocketed last month after Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced his "mini-budget." His controversial plan foresees swooping tax cuts and more relaxed rules and regulations...
Here's How to Pay 0% Capital Gains Taxes With a Six-Figure Income

You may qualify for the 0% long-term capital gains rate for 2022 with taxable income of $41,675 or less for single filers and $83,350 or under for married couples filing jointly. You may be in the 0% tax bracket, even with six figures of joint income with a spouse, depending...
