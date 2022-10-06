KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The first major indicator that Democrats might be losing their hold on the Hispanic community here came during Sen. Bill Nelson's 2018 reelection bid. Gov. Rick Scott, his Republican challenger, was making inroads with Puerto Rican voters after his engaged response to Hurricane Maria. Hispanic political strategists tried to sound the alarm, warning the Democratic Party committee in Washington that Nelson's outreach to the Hispanic community was close to nonexistent. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee told them not to worry, according to people who took part in the discussions: The Democrats had Florida locked up.

