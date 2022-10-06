ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Florida offers warning for Democrats about Hispanic voters

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The first major indicator that Democrats might be losing their hold on the Hispanic community here came during Sen. Bill Nelson's 2018 reelection bid. Gov. Rick Scott, his Republican challenger, was making inroads with Puerto Rican voters after his engaged response to Hurricane Maria. Hispanic political strategists tried to sound the alarm, warning the Democratic Party committee in Washington that Nelson's outreach to the Hispanic community was close to nonexistent. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee told them not to worry, according to people who took part in the discussions: The Democrats had Florida locked up.
FLORIDA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Abortion measure brings a hint of uncertainty to California's midterms

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - This is quintessential Southern California suburbia, low stucco homes with front-yard lemon trees, soccer fields so safe the goal nets never come down, the blue-ribbon elementary school just across the street. It is a visual time-capsule of the neighborhoods that grew up and out north of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Houston Chronicle

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
THOMAS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy