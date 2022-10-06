ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Independent

Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’

Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” Mr Trump said, without giving the basis for his claim. He demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted for ‘hiding’ documents.Mr Trump was likely referring to reports from 1994 about the site of a future George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas...
POTUS
MySanAntonio

FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Prosecutors on Friday played secretly recorded audio from a 2020 meeting in the basement of a vacuum shop as they tried to show jurors how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
MICHIGAN STATE
MySanAntonio

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow...
GEORGIA STATE
MySanAntonio

Rep. Pfluger continues to build support for energy legislation

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the congressman representing a significant chunk of the Permian Basin, Rep. August Pfluger has authored several pieces of legislation he designed to protect the region’s oil and gas industry. His “Midland Over Moscow” legislation would prioritize domestic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Courier Journal

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie vs. Democrat Matt Lehman: 3 issues in race for Congress

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie hasn't had trouble getting reelected since he joined Congress in 2012, but that hasn't deterred Democrat Matt Lehman from fighting for his seat in the Nov. 8 election. Lehman, an entrepreneur in medical research, is working to win over voters in the state's 4th Congressional District, which covers Jefferson County's neighboring Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties as well Northern Kentucky and part of northeastern Kentucky. ...
KENTUCKY STATE

