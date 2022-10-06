Read full article on original website
Gig Brown
3d ago
You cannot discount that. They'll be here and sending sensitive information back to Putin for decades.
Reply(6)
9
Russell
3d ago
I don't believe for one minute that they didn't have help.Worked on that body of water for 40 years I'm gonna call BS.
Reply(1)
4
Tonya Cromwell
3d ago
Not sure I would trust them. Maybe they are spies sent by Putin.
Reply(7)
10
Comments / 35