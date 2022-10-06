Read full article on original website
The Weekday Social: Trojan spirit; then vs. now
Sarah Siddig graduated early from West in 2009. Since then she’s studied at Kirkwood Community College and then moved on to complete her studies at the University of Iowa. She now works doing case management which allows her to come back to West High every week to meet with students.
Trojans look to improve at MVC supermeet
The girls’ and boys’ cross country teams traveled to Seminole Valley in Cedar Rapids for the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) supermeet. The girls looked to enter the rankings in order to get a favorable spot at the state qualifying meet while the boys looked to improve their current standing at No. 18 in 4A.
