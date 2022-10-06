ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove Crossing Guard Hit By SUV Critically Injured, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSx3u_0iOs6kiw00
A Long Island crossing guard was critically injured after being hit by an SUV. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A Long Island crossing guard is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while at work.

The incident took place in Glen Cove around 9 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 on Dosoris Lane.

According to Lt. John Nagle, of the Glen Cove Police, crossing guard Carlos Vasquez, age 58, was actively crossing pedestrians at the school crossing on Dosoris Lane at the intersection with Maple Avenue at the time of the accident.

Vasquez, of Glen Cove, was struck by a sport utility vehicle that was traveling southbound on Dosoris Lane, police said.

He suffered head injuries and was airlifted to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, Nagle said.

The driver of the SUV, an 82-year-old Bayville resident, remained at the scene, he added.

Police said the accident is currently under investigation and the driver has not been charged at this time.

Vasquez has been a crossing guard with the school system since April 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

