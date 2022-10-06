ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Didn’t get a ticket to the sold out KU football game? Here’s where to watch in Kansas City

By Joseph Hernandez
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2LR6_0iOs5pmi00

The Kansas Jayhawks are hosting the TCU Horned Frogs live on FS1 on Saturday. Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence is sold out for the third straight game , meaning a lot of Jayhawk fans are left on the outside.

Don’t worry, there are plenty of places to watch the game. Just about every sports bar in Kansas City will play the game, so wake up early and get to your favorite spot before the game begins at 11 a.m.

BARLEY’S KITCHEN & TAP

The beer selection is great, but it’s also an 11 a.m. game. Drink with caution at these locations :

  • Overland Park: 11924 W. 119th Street

  • Shawnee: 16649 Midland Drive

JOHNNY’S TAVERN

Johnny’s Tavern is one of the official spots for KU alumni to gather and watch the games. With 12 locations scattered throughout Kansas City and Lawrence , there’s a spot for every diehard Jayhawk.

Here are a few locations in the Kansas City area:

  • Kansas City, Mo: 1310 Grand Blvd.

  • Olathe: 10384 S. Ridgeview Road.

  • Overland Park: 8719 W. 95th St.

  • Shawnee: 13131 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

SOCIAL

The bar in Waldo hosted a watch party for KU’s NCAA basketball championship game against North Carolina in April. KU fans will be around for this one at 7425 Broadway St. in Kansas City.

TANNER’S BAR AND GRILL

A reader back in March said Tanner’s on 143rd and Metcalf has the best television setup around and that there’s not a bad seat in the place. It doesn’t look like that’s changed, so you’ll be good to go wherever you end up inside for the game.

If that location is filled with fans, try going to one of these:

  • Kansas City, KS: 3900 Rainbow Blvd.

  • Lenexa: 12906 W 87th Street Pkwy.

  • Overland Park: 10146 W. 119th St.

  • Shawnee: 22374 W. 66th St.

WESTPORT ALE HOUSE

Harpo’s in Westport will probably not play the game unless there’s a mass KU takeover, but you can bet on Westport Ale House showing it on one of its many televisions. Head down to 4128 Broadway Blvd. for the game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Shawnee, KS
City
Waldo, KS
City
Lenexa, KS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, KS
Sports
City
Olathe, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Shawnee, KS
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
State
North Carolina State
City
Overland Park, KS
Kansas City, KS
Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
Kansas City, MO
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Westport#Tavern#American Football#The Kansas Jayhawks#The Tcu Horned Frogs#Tavern Johnny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
fox4kc.com

Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
OLATHE, KS
kcur.org

Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips

Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
17K+
Followers
961
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy