Republican Rep. Thomas Massie hasn't had trouble getting reelected since he joined Congress in 2012, but that hasn't deterred Democrat Matt Lehman from fighting for his seat in the Nov. 8 election. Lehman, an entrepreneur in medical research, is working to win over voters in the state's 4th Congressional District, which covers Jefferson County's neighboring Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties as well Northern Kentucky and part of northeastern Kentucky. ...

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO