Madison, WI

nbc15.com

MPD arrests driver for OWI, K9 search recovers handgun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old from Madison was arrested by police after crashing his car into a light pole near the east side, Madison Police Department said. Officials responded just after midnight Saturday to the intersection of Zeier Rd. and East Washington Ave, where the car had crashed. In...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vehicle stolen, 4 others damaged on Madison’s far northeast side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are investigating after four vehicles were damaged and another was stolen on the city’s far northeast side. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the incidents happened in the 2500 and 2700 blocks of Crossroads Drive. A visitor from outside Madison called police to report their vehicle being stolen despite being locked and the victim having possession of their keys.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Westbound Beltline back open near Todd Drive after crash

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline caused delays westbound just past Todd Drive. The lanes have since reopened According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane was blocked. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured. Town...
MADISON, WI
dailydodge.com

Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Running From Dodge County Authorities Arraigned

(Trenton) A Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities was arraigned this week. Autumn Gernon entered a not guilty plea to multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
#Robbery #Motel #Police #W Beltline Highway
oregonobserver.com

Brooklyn firefighter killed in motorcycle accident

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Jason Lewis, a 42-year-old Brooklyn resident, as the person killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday, Oct. 2. Lewis was pronounced deceased at a local hospital shortly after the accident, with the cause of death listed as injuries sustained from the crash.
BROOKLYN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on State Highway 59 in eastern Rock County Friday evening, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the 12700 block of Highway 59 in the town of Lima. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Janesville man,...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi truck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi truck in Rock County, officials say. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 in Lima Township.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Final Vision Zero speed limit cut for 2022 set for Segoe Road

MADISON, Wis. — For the final time this year, a road in Madison will have its speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero. The entirety of Segoe Road, from University Avenue to Odana Road, will drop from 30 mph to 25 mph beginning on Monday. The city will...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville

An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
DODGEVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

B-Side Records reopens at new home on State Street

MADISON, Wis. — B-Side Records is back open at its new location on State Street. B-Side, one of downtown Madison’s last remaining record shops, had faced permanent closure after nearly 40 years in the 400 block of State Street due to a proposed redevelopment that would see three buildings next to Peace Park demolished and replaced with a five-story mixed-use building.
MADISON, WI

