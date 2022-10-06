Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fitchburg police investigate after multiple homes struck by gunfire
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after they said multiple homes in the Swan Creek neighborhood were struck by gunfire. Police said a bullet hit a home on Buttonbush Drive just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Two other reports of gunshots in the area of Stoneman and Sunflower drives were reported later in the evening.
nbc15.com
MPD arrests driver for OWI, K9 search recovers handgun
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old from Madison was arrested by police after crashing his car into a light pole near the east side, Madison Police Department said. Officials responded just after midnight Saturday to the intersection of Zeier Rd. and East Washington Ave, where the car had crashed. In...
Vehicle stolen, 4 others damaged on Madison’s far northeast side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are investigating after four vehicles were damaged and another was stolen on the city’s far northeast side. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the incidents happened in the 2500 and 2700 blocks of Crossroads Drive. A visitor from outside Madison called police to report their vehicle being stolen despite being locked and the victim having possession of their keys.
nbc15.com
State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin officers find man screaming with pants down on tennis court, faces drug charges
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On October 4, Madison Police Officers were sent to a park for reports of a man yelling, only to find him screaming, with his pants down, on the tennis courts. According to the Madison Police Department, the incident began just before 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday...
Police arrest 4 as part of operation to crack down on vehicle theft
MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers from a number of agencies arrested four men on Thursday as part of an operation aimed at cracking down on vehicle thefts, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release Friday afternoon, the agency said a four-hour operation on...
Westbound Beltline back open near Todd Drive after crash
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline caused delays westbound just past Todd Drive. The lanes have since reopened According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane was blocked. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured. Town...
dailydodge.com
Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Running From Dodge County Authorities Arraigned
(Trenton) A Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities was arraigned this week. Autumn Gernon entered a not guilty plea to multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
Wisconsin parade attack suspect appears to cry as judge praises him for good behavior
Waukesha Christmas parade massacre suspect Darrell Brooks appeared to break down in tears during his trial Friday as the presiding Wisconsin judge praised his behavior while Brooks represented himself in court.
oregonobserver.com
Brooklyn firefighter killed in motorcycle accident
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Jason Lewis, a 42-year-old Brooklyn resident, as the person killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday, Oct. 2. Lewis was pronounced deceased at a local hospital shortly after the accident, with the cause of death listed as injuries sustained from the crash.
Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on State Highway 59 in eastern Rock County Friday evening, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the 12700 block of Highway 59 in the town of Lima. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Janesville man,...
Madison Police Department increases speed measuring technology
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department has increased their speed measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week from a grant through the city’s Vision Zero initiative, a program designed to improve traffic safety. Officers completed a 24-hour...
nbc15.com
Janesville motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi truck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi truck in Rock County, officials say. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 in Lima Township.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Clayton Willi Bludgeoned Woman With Hammer, Shot Her in Head | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #29
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Clayton Willi was one of them. His release was discretionary. 29th in the...
fox47.com
Final Vision Zero speed limit cut for 2022 set for Segoe Road
MADISON, Wis. — For the final time this year, a road in Madison will have its speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero. The entirety of Segoe Road, from University Avenue to Odana Road, will drop from 30 mph to 25 mph beginning on Monday. The city will...
x1071.com
OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
US 51 reopens south of Edgerton following crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 51 have reopened at West County Highway M south of Edgerton Thursday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. The scene was cleared shortly before 7:15 p.m. A Rock County...
fox47.com
B-Side Records reopens at new home on State Street
MADISON, Wis. — B-Side Records is back open at its new location on State Street. B-Side, one of downtown Madison’s last remaining record shops, had faced permanent closure after nearly 40 years in the 400 block of State Street due to a proposed redevelopment that would see three buildings next to Peace Park demolished and replaced with a five-story mixed-use building.
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
