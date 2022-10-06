MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are investigating after four vehicles were damaged and another was stolen on the city’s far northeast side. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the incidents happened in the 2500 and 2700 blocks of Crossroads Drive. A visitor from outside Madison called police to report their vehicle being stolen despite being locked and the victim having possession of their keys.

