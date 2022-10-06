ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Comments / 0

vanalstyneleader.com

Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC

Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
PLANO, TX
Tom Handy

This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas

Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
EL PASO, TX
texasstandard.org

Advocates are fighting to save this historic north Dallas cemetery

Tucked between apartment complexes in North Dallas lies a 3-acre cemetery, rich with history. It’s called the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories, and in it rests prominent members of Dallas County’s early Freedmen’s settlements. But as development encroaches, advocates worry that the cemetery could be lost...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

In Fort Worth’s Tanglewood, ‘Teardown’ Isn’t Necessarily a Bad Word

I’m suspicious of motives behind phrases such as “highest and best use,” which are intended to offer a moral justification for razing older properties. With its oversized lots and access to first-rate Tanglewood Elementary School, the many smaller 1960s ranch-style houses that average 2,500 square feet have proved tempting targets for teardown and redevelopment. Many of these ranch-style houses are fairly simple affairs, lacking many amenities now considered necessities.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest

TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Weir: Denton County resident invents board games

Do you enjoy board games? With the many forms of recreation available to us, from television, including streaming services, to surfing the Internet for video movies, comedy series, etc., many people have lost the art of challenge associated with board games. When I was growing up, checkers, chess, Scrabble and Monopoly were a regular part of my leisure amusements. You can learn a lot about strategy, and you can exercise the power of your frontal lobe, while having fun with relatives and friends.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
B93

One Month to Go Until the Time Change and Texas ‘Falls Back’

Halloween decorations are going up, pumpkins are arriving outside stores, temperatures are cooling down, and it's getting darker earlier in the day. Yes, fall is here, and while that makes many people happy, there's one event that we have left that really marks a new season. The changing of our clocks.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lantana Update — October 2022

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette. Lantana is investing in public safety. An agreement to deploy 13 Flock Safety automated license plate-reader cameras was finalized by the two Fresh Water Supply District boards on Sept. 6 and they are expected to be up and running by the end of November.
LANTANA, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million

The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Around Argyle – October 2022

Fall is here, according to the calendar, even if the temperatures have yet to catch up. The holidays are just ahead. I encourage families with kids to participate in the Argyle Police Department’s second annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29 from 6-8:30 p.m. APD will be holding the event in cooperation with Argyle United Methodist and other area churches. The parking lot event will feature activities for kids and parents. I am told that there will be lots of candy. Please see the APD Facebook page for details.
ARGYLE, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism

AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Aunt Irene’s Kitchen serves up Galveston-style seafood boils

If you're in the DFW area and haven't already seen a viral post of some delicious Cajun seafood boils, you're missing out. But no worries, Hannah introduces you to the woman behind them. Meteorologist Greg Fields even joins them for a taste!. Aunt Irene’s Kitchen is located at 3309 S...
DALLAS, TX
