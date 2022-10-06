Fall is here, according to the calendar, even if the temperatures have yet to catch up. The holidays are just ahead. I encourage families with kids to participate in the Argyle Police Department’s second annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29 from 6-8:30 p.m. APD will be holding the event in cooperation with Argyle United Methodist and other area churches. The parking lot event will feature activities for kids and parents. I am told that there will be lots of candy. Please see the APD Facebook page for details.

ARGYLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO