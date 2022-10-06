Read full article on original website
Here’s a Mansfield Neighborhood That Is a Saintly Place to Live
Even if you’re not a Saint, a north Mansfield neighborhood has street names that could make you feel like one. The Antigua neighborhood has street names that include Saint Johns, Saint Eric, Saint Amanda, and Saint Matthews. The neighborhood, which dates back to 1997, can celebrate its 25th birthday....
Dallas residents are dealing with a nuisance. Well, many — a caterpillar outbreak
Cankerworms and hackberry leafrollers are feasting on foliage and leaving yards in the Dallas-Fort Worth area covered in silk. Scientists attribute the outbreak to recent heavy rains.
Houston Chronicle
Progressive Dallas pastors warn against embrace of Christian nationalism: ‘Not our faith’
DALLAS -- Progressive faith leaders and lawmakers in Dallas are concerned about the rising acceptance of Christian nationalism in the political mainstream, and are warning the ideology will become intertwined with public policy unless it is called out. Some right-wing elected officials and candidates across the country, including in Texas,...
vanalstyneleader.com
Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC
Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth School Makes Students the Stars In a Memorable Outdoor Evening — Stepping Up For Rivertree Academy
Rivertree Board President Pete Chambers and Head of School Justina Jenkins take the stage at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Fort Worth’s Rivertree Academy attracted a generous crowd under a beautiful fall Texas night sky. More than...
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas
Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
texasstandard.org
Advocates are fighting to save this historic north Dallas cemetery
Tucked between apartment complexes in North Dallas lies a 3-acre cemetery, rich with history. It’s called the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories, and in it rests prominent members of Dallas County’s early Freedmen’s settlements. But as development encroaches, advocates worry that the cemetery could be lost...
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
In Fort Worth’s Tanglewood, ‘Teardown’ Isn’t Necessarily a Bad Word
I’m suspicious of motives behind phrases such as “highest and best use,” which are intended to offer a moral justification for razing older properties. With its oversized lots and access to first-rate Tanglewood Elementary School, the many smaller 1960s ranch-style houses that average 2,500 square feet have proved tempting targets for teardown and redevelopment. Many of these ranch-style houses are fairly simple affairs, lacking many amenities now considered necessities.
WFAA
Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest
TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
Weir: Denton County resident invents board games
Do you enjoy board games? With the many forms of recreation available to us, from television, including streaming services, to surfing the Internet for video movies, comedy series, etc., many people have lost the art of challenge associated with board games. When I was growing up, checkers, chess, Scrabble and Monopoly were a regular part of my leisure amusements. You can learn a lot about strategy, and you can exercise the power of your frontal lobe, while having fun with relatives and friends.
One Month to Go Until the Time Change and Texas ‘Falls Back’
Halloween decorations are going up, pumpkins are arriving outside stores, temperatures are cooling down, and it's getting darker earlier in the day. Yes, fall is here, and while that makes many people happy, there's one event that we have left that really marks a new season. The changing of our clocks.
Lantana Update — October 2022
Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette. Lantana is investing in public safety. An agreement to deploy 13 Flock Safety automated license plate-reader cameras was finalized by the two Fresh Water Supply District boards on Sept. 6 and they are expected to be up and running by the end of November.
peoplenewspapers.com
Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million
The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
Around Argyle – October 2022
Fall is here, according to the calendar, even if the temperatures have yet to catch up. The holidays are just ahead. I encourage families with kids to participate in the Argyle Police Department’s second annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29 from 6-8:30 p.m. APD will be holding the event in cooperation with Argyle United Methodist and other area churches. The parking lot event will feature activities for kids and parents. I am told that there will be lots of candy. Please see the APD Facebook page for details.
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
Eads: Proposed budget keeps you in mind
At this time of year, we see the arrival of fall with cooler temperatures, getting together to enjoy football Friday night lights and planning for the upcoming holidays. October is also the start of a new fiscal year for Denton County. Denton County continues to face the challenges that fast...
WFAA
Aunt Irene’s Kitchen serves up Galveston-style seafood boils
If you're in the DFW area and haven't already seen a viral post of some delicious Cajun seafood boils, you're missing out. But no worries, Hannah introduces you to the woman behind them. Meteorologist Greg Fields even joins them for a taste!. Aunt Irene’s Kitchen is located at 3309 S...
texasstandard.org
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
