2 minutes or less: Local firefighter faces off against Domino’s worker

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — After visiting a Domino’s store this week, firefighters from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue learned they have something in common with the chain’s pizza makers: they both have a “two minute or under standard.”

Domino’s pizza makers have to make a pizza and get it in the oven within that time frame.

Central Pierce firefighters have to be fully suited up in their firefighting gear within two minutes.

You may be able to guess what happened next.

“So, naturally, we both decided to race against the clock. Who do you think will finish first - Domino’s or firefighter?” the fire department posted on its Facebook page.

You’ll have to watch the video to find out.

Meanwhile, Central Pierce firefighters are continuing their pizza partnership next week during National Fire Prevention Week.

After the Domino’s face-off, the South Hill/Sunrise Domino’s location partnered with Central Pierce firefighters to promote smoke alarm safety.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., anyone who orders a pizza delivery from the Domino’s at 16420 Meridian Ave E will get the pizza and a visit from Central Pierce firefighters.

If you allow firefighters to check your smoke alarms and they are all working, you’ll get a certificate for a free pizza from Domino’s.

If your smoke alarms are not working, firefighters will provide and install smoke alarms free of charge.

The service only applies to the South Hill/Sunrise Domino’s location at the dates and times listed above.

