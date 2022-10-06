ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

WSVN-TV

BSO holds National Night Out to encourage community positivity

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office held its National Night Out in a Lauderhill park. On Saturday, police officers met members of the community in Central Broward Regional Park to encourage the community to come together. Deputies shared a message with the residents of the neighborhood. “We’re...
LAUDERHILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry

As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance

Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Family OK after house catches fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family was forced out after their home caught on fire. The blaze started around 4:20 a.m. in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday. Nine people, including three children, were sleeping inside the house when the flames arose. Everyone inside made it out safely with the help of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend

A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
eagleeye.news

Broward County Public Schools seek applicants as a result of the nationwide worker shortage

Amid a nation-wide worker shortage, many businesses, companies and employers are struggling to seek applicants to fill these open jobs. Not only are companies struggling but schools are struggling to run efficiently. Broward County Public Schools is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers and other applicants due to the lack of workers.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Crucial Water District Vote Affecting Coral Springs and Parkland Residents on November 8 Ballot

Water districts like the Coral Springs Improvement District encourage residents to vote no to maintain the status quo. As Election Day approaches, voters are faced with making their choice for commission, congress, senate, and governor. However, one measure on the ballot would effect proposed changes to water districts in Coral Springs and Parkland.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

