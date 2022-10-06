Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
BSO holds National Night Out to encourage community positivity
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office held its National Night Out in a Lauderhill park. On Saturday, police officers met members of the community in Central Broward Regional Park to encourage the community to come together. Deputies shared a message with the residents of the neighborhood. “We’re...
How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry
As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance
Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee schools remain closed after Hurricane Ian
The Superintendent of Schools of the School District of Lee County says schools will remain closed next week.
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
WSVN-TV
Woman alerts family members, helps them escape burning NW Miami-Dade home; 9 displaced
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade family of nine was forced out after their home caught on fire overnight, but thankfully, a quick-thinking family member who was home at the time alerted them about the blaze, leading them to escape safely. In just a matter of minutes, Samantha...
Threat to Gulf Coast High School as Collier County schools prepare to reopen.
A threat was made to Gulf Coast High School the day before Collier schools are scheduled to open after Hurricane Ian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Family members hope for justice after 2 young men found shot to death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of the two shooting victims are desperate for information leading to an arrest. Police say the two young men were shot and killed last week. They have been identified as 25-year-old Mark Cine and his roommate, 25-year-old Eric Watters. The two men were...
850wftl.com
Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
WSVN-TV
Family OK after house catches fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family was forced out after their home caught on fire. The blaze started around 4:20 a.m. in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday. Nine people, including three children, were sleeping inside the house when the flames arose. Everyone inside made it out safely with the help of...
WSVN-TV
Residents of SW Florida community credit clean-energy designs, solar panels for being spared Ian’s wrath
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Hurricane Ian’s powerful winds and relentless rain destroyed almost everything in its path, but residents in a small community a few miles from Fort Myers said they were spared from damage thanks to their homes’ clean-energy designs and the solar panels on their roofs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend
A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
WSVN-TV
Hialeah Gardens Police officer arrested, fired after criminal and internal affairs probe
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens Police officer has been fired and arrested. Department officials said 30-year-old Leonardo Carbo was terminated after a criminal and internal affairs investigation. Officials have not given a reason for the arrest, but they said they will release more details this week. In...
West Palm opens new park for street chess, overflow crowd attends
WEST PALM BEACH — Street chess is alive and well. More than 20 players of varying abilites and ages attended the opening Saturday of Palm Beach County's first chess park at Fern Street and South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The day could not have been more appropriate: it was National Chess Day.
eagleeye.news
Broward County Public Schools seek applicants as a result of the nationwide worker shortage
Amid a nation-wide worker shortage, many businesses, companies and employers are struggling to seek applicants to fill these open jobs. Not only are companies struggling but schools are struggling to run efficiently. Broward County Public Schools is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers and other applicants due to the lack of workers.
Collier classes resume with 800 substitute teachers
About 20 percent of teaching staff live in hard-hit Lee County, Fox 4's John Barron is told, leading to a large substitute presence as Collier schools open Thursday.
More Than 40 Black Business Leaders In Florida County Release Ad Calling For More ‘Equitable Economic Development’
More than 40 Black business leaders in Miami-Dade County took out an ad in the Miami Herald calling for support in helping minority-owned businesses obtain more government contracts. The Miami Herald reports the ad, paid by OneUnited Bank, cited a lack of support and resources from the county to help...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Drive donations sent to Fort Myers Beach, other communites in Southwest Florida
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — The Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Drive, organized by the Mayor of Sweetwater and radio personality Mobile Mike, delivered all the donations from earlier this week to affected areas on the west coast of Florida. Volunteers, local leaders and law enforcement officers gathered at the...
Crucial Water District Vote Affecting Coral Springs and Parkland Residents on November 8 Ballot
Water districts like the Coral Springs Improvement District encourage residents to vote no to maintain the status quo. As Election Day approaches, voters are faced with making their choice for commission, congress, senate, and governor. However, one measure on the ballot would effect proposed changes to water districts in Coral Springs and Parkland.
Comments / 0