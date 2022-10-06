(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”

