This week’s horoscope blends pleasure, beauty, lust, and imagination. The Virgo sun harmonises with Uranus retrograde in Taurus on September 11th, allowing us to express ourselves in a unique and individualistic way that boosts our egos. Venus in Virgo shares a fraught aspect with Mars in Gemini on September 16th, adding prowess to our sensual desires. The same day, the Virgo sun opposes Neptune retrograde in Pisces, creating our own dreamy fantasy world that ignites our passions. On the evening of September 16th, Venus aligns with the North Node of Destiny, which will urge us to make major relationship decisions — good or bad, we are committing to one way of thinking. The last-quarter moon in Gemini occurs on September 17th, allowing us to follow up on the intentions set during September 10th’s harvest moon in Pisces. We can take the steps to progress our goals now.

